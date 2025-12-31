Submit Release
Archivalia of the month January 2026

SLOVENIA, December 31 - The barracks along Roška Road and Poljanska Road was constructed to meet the needs of the Ljubljana Home Guard garrison at the turn of the 20th century. Under various names, it continued to serve its original purpose until Slovenia gained independence in 1991, when it took on a new role. At the end of 2024, it became the new home of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia, which, among other records, also holds a number of interesting documents relating to this originally military complex. 

