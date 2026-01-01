Hana Dhanji, Former Sullivan & Cromwell Lawyer, Launches Cognitrex Inc. - A LearningOS to Scale Enterprise Capability

Hana Dhanji, CEO & Founder, Cognitrex Inc. Cognitrex Inc. - Enterprise LearningOS Platform (www.cognitrex.com)

Cognitrex Inc. introduces LearningOS platform built for enterprise scale, enabling organizations to strengthen onboarding, capability, and performance at speed.

Organizations scale when learning is designed like infrastructure: measurable, repeatable, and built to support business outcomes. Training only matters when it changes performance.” — Hana Dhanji, CEO & Founder, Cognitrex Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive coach and former international corporate lawyer Hana Dhanji today announced the formal launch of Cognitrex Inc. , an enterprise LearningOS designed to help organizations scale capability, onboarding, and performance with measurable business outcomes.A Growing Enterprise ProblemAcross industries, organizations face a mounting structural problem: business growth often outpaces human capability. Headcount expands, product lines multiply, and operating complexity increases - yet workforce readiness, accuracy, and execution quality rarely scale at the same speed. Despite investing millions annually in learning and development, enterprises continue to absorb the financial drag of long onboarding cycles, inconsistent performance, preventable errors, and turnover among frontline and managerial roles. Research from the Brandon Hall Group shows that organizations with structured onboarding programs can improve new-hire productivity by over 70%, underscoring the direct financial impact of human capability on operational outcomes. In high-stakes environments, a single procedural error can translate into safety incidents, compliance exposure, or the loss of major clients - making learning infrastructure a business-critical priority rather than a discretionary HR concern.Dhanji, who built her early career inside some of the world’s highest-stakes environments - including Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in New York and London - observed that the core failure was not talent quality, but learning architecture. Organizations rely on fragmented systems: LMS tools that host content, SharePoint drives full of files, tribal knowledge possessed exclusively by senior staff, and PowerPoint decks that never translate into behavioral changes. Meanwhile, leaders assume training is occurring simply because materials exist. The problem, Dhanji argues, is not effort - it is infrastructure.Why Cognitrex Was Built“Growth shouldn’t break a company,” said Dhanji. “Organizations scale when learning is designed like infrastructure: measurable, repeatable, and built to support business outcomes. Training only matters when it improves performance.”Cognitrex Inc. was founded to address this structural gap. Dhanji recognized a pattern as she transitioned from corporate law into executive coaching. When she worked with leaders and frontline teams after exiting her legal career, she repeatedly saw organizations attempting to scale without a unified system for learning. The result was predictable - high burnout, workforce inconsistency, senior-staff dependency, and strategic bottlenecks that slowed expansion.These experiences crystallized the need for a centralized operating layer - a LearningOS - that standardizes how capability is transferred inside large organizations.Defining a New Category - Cognitrex LearningOSA LearningOS differs from traditional LMS or content platforms because it functions as a system layer, not a library. It is to human capability what an ERP system is to financial operations. Cognitrex brings learning delivery, content management, microlearning, AI-guided practice, behavioral measurement, and real-time capability visibility into one integrated environment. The platform enables organizations to know - at any moment - who is ready, who is trained, who is at risk, and where performance breakdowns are most likely to occur. Rather than measuring completions, Cognitrex aims to measure readiness and output.For enterprise buyers evaluating LearningOS technology, the value proposition is grounded in economics: shorter ramp-up time, fewer errors, reduced need for shadow-training, lower turnover due to role clarity and confidence, higher revenue and an increased ability to scale without hiring exponential support staff.The Founder Behind the OS - A Multidisciplinary ArcBefore founding Cognitrex Inc., Dhanji built a multidisciplinary career across corporate law, international affairs, and performance development. She is New York Bar–qualified and holds a JD/MBA from the University of Toronto and the Rotman School of Management, alongside a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland.Her legal training occurred inside Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s New York and London offices, where she advised on high-yield bond offerings, capital markets matters, and multi-jurisdictional transactions. She later practiced at Hogan Lovells LLP in Dubai, supporting complex commercial arrangements, corporate matters and cross-border contractual work across the Middle East. After exiting full-time legal practice, Dhanji operated an executive coaching and leadership-advisory practice, supporting high-performance environments across multiple sectors. It was only after exiting legal practice and working directly with leaders and teams that she began to see the structural patterns Cognitrex is now built to solve: fragmented learning systems, critical knowledge disappearing when people left, and organizations struggling to grow not because of strategy, but because capability could not scale.Cognitrex Inc. was created to unify learning into a single enterprise-ready system designed for scale, clarity, and operational use.Sector Applications and Early Market ConversationsCognitrex is relevant to large enterprises where capability and consistency are tied directly to revenue and risk: financial services, healthcare systems, telecommunications, manufacturing and industrial sectors, professional services, and any enterprise with distributed workforces and long onboarding cycles. The platform supports environments where a mistake is expensive, a delay is reputational, and a poorly trained workforce is a strategic liability.Cognitrex Inc. is currently engaged in early enterprise discussions in Canada and the United States ahead of a phased rollout throughout 2026. A separate announcement introducing the Cognitrex Enterprise Advisory Council will be released in Q1 of 2026.Call to OrganizationsCognitrex Inc. is inviting enterprise inquiries from COOs, CLOs, HR transformation leaders, sales and product knowledge managers, GCs, chief talent officers, managing partners, and operational executives evaluating the next generation of learning infrastructure and workforce capability systems.Media ContactPress Contact: press@cognitrex.comWebsite: www.cognitrex.com Founder LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/hanadhanji Founder Website: www.hanadhanji.com About Cognitrex Inc.Cognitrex Inc. is a Toronto-based enterprise LearningOS designed to help large organizations scale capability, onboarding, and operational performance. The platform unifies learning delivery, content management, microlearning, artificial intelligence and analytics to enable measurable capability-building at enterprise speed.

