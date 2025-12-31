Filming Begins on Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate Key of Bones Pirate Fight Key of Bones

Production is underway on the supernatural horror-comedy, shot on location at real haunted sites across Key West.

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filming has officially begun on Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate , a supernatural horror-comedy now in production on location in Key West , Florida. The feature blends pirate mythology, real haunted lore, and character-driven humor, using the island’s rich paranormal history as both inspiration and backdrop.Written and directed by Tony Armer and produced in partnership with iHorror , Key of Bones is being shot entirely in Key West, incorporating real locations tied to the island’s long-standing reputation for ghost stories, shipwrecks, and unexplained phenomena. The production leans into the natural atmosphere of the area, aiming to ground its supernatural elements in authentic environments rather than recreated sets.The film follows three unlikely heroes — a local waitress, a ghost-tour guide, and an unlucky tourist — who stumble upon a set of washed-up, cursed pirate coins. Their discovery awakens the vengeful spirit of legendary pirate Anne Bonny, unleashing a chain reaction of paranormal chaos across the island. As mischievous spirits and long-dormant entities begin to surface, the trio must confront Key West’s haunted past before the curse consumes the present.Rather than playing as a spoof, Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate balances genuine supernatural tension with offbeat humor, blending scares and comedy in a way that heightens both. The film draws heavily from pirate folklore and local legend, weaving historical myth into a modern genre story rooted in place and character.“This story is about what happens when buried history refuses to stay buried,” said writer and director Tony Armer. “Key West already feels haunted before you add a ghost pirate into the mix. Shooting here gives the film a texture and energy that can’t be faked.”The project marks a major milestone for iHorror, representing the company’s expansion from digital horror journalism and media into original feature film production. With a built-in connection to genre fans and a focus on practical locations and atmosphere, Key of Bones reflects iHorror’s commitment to creating fan-driven horror stories that feel grounded, entertaining, and visually distinctive.Production will continue through early 2026, with behind-the-scenes updates, photos, and additional announcements to be released throughout the shoot.About Key of Bones: Curse of the Ghost PirateKey of Bones: Curse of the Ghost Pirate is a supernatural horror-comedy written and directed by Tony Armer and produced in partnership with iHorror. Filmed entirely on location in Key West, Florida, the film blends pirate mythology, haunted history, and dark humor into a fresh genre experience.For updates and additional information, follow the production through iHorror and official film channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.