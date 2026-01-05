ServiceStamp Launches UK Service History Checks Using Manufacturer Records

New £9.99 check gives buyers instant access to verified digital service records for 43+ car brands, sourced directly from manufacturer systems.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceStamp , a UK-based vehicle verification service, has launched to provide used car buyers and sellers with direct access to official manufacturer service history records While UK consumers routinely check vehicles for outstanding finance, theft and write-off status, verifying whether a car has been properly serviced has remained difficult. Buyers have traditionally relied on paper service books or informal confirmation from sellers, while accessing official digital service records has typically required contacting franchised dealerships individually.ServiceStamp addresses this gap by sourcing service history data directly from Original Equipment (OE) manufacturer databases, the same systems used by franchised dealerships. The service delivers instant digital service history reports for more than 43 car brands, priced at £9.99 per check.A Longstanding Gap in Used Car TransparencyThe UK used car market has undergone a quiet shift over the past decade as manufacturers moved from paper service books to digital service records. Most vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards now have servicing logged electronically within manufacturer systems. However, this data has remained largely inaccessible to private buyers and sellers.As a result, many vehicles are sold each year with incomplete or unverifiable service histories. Industry research indicates that vehicles with a full service history typically achieve higher resale values than those without documented maintenance, yet buyers often struggle to confirm whether servicing claims are genuine.“The move from paper service books to digital records has left many buyers unable to verify a car’s maintenance history,” said Simon, founder of ServiceStamp.“ServiceStamp provides a simple way for consumers to access manufacturer-recorded service data before making a purchase. It’s the check that’s been missing from the used car buying process.”What ServiceStamp Reports Can ShowFor supported vehicles, ServiceStamp reports may include:Manufacturer-recorded service dates and service typesMileage recorded at each service visitDetails of work carried out at franchised dealershipsMOT history for UK-registered vehiclesThis information allows buyers to identify gaps in servicing, confirm recorded mileage over time and validate whether work was carried out within manufacturer networks.Reducing the Risk of Service History FraudService history fraud remains a concern in the used car market, with fake service stamps and incomplete records commonly cited by consumer advocates. Counterfeit service book stamps are widely available online, making it possible for sellers to fabricate maintenance records for vehicles that may not have been properly serviced.By verifying service history directly against manufacturer databases, ServiceStamp provides an independent way for buyers to confirm whether claimed servicing actually took place at authorised dealerships. This offers additional reassurance alongside existing vehicle history checks.Designed for Buyers, Sellers and the TradeServiceStamp is designed for use by:Used car buyers, verifying service history before committing to a purchasePrivate sellers, demonstrating verifiable service records to support asking pricesDealers and traders, appraising vehicles without manually chasing service recordsVehicle owners, recovering service history where paper documentation has been lostThe service is intended to complement existing vehicle history checks rather than replace them.How the Service WorksUsing ServiceStamp involves three steps:Enter a UK registration number or 17-character VINComplete secure payment (£9.99 via Stripe)Receive an instant digital service history reportCoverage includes over 43 manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Vauxhall, Toyota and others. Availability of data may vary by manufacturer and vehicle age.AvailabilityServiceStamp is available now at servicestamp.co.uk. Reports are delivered instantly where data is available. A full refund is provided if a report cannot be generated due to technical issues or unsupported vehicles.About ServiceStampServiceStamp is a UK-based vehicle service history verification service focused exclusively on official manufacturer dealership records. The platform provides access to manufacturer-recorded service data for more than 43 car brands, primarily covering vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards.

