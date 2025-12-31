NEW IN 2026: California laws taking effect in the new year

Education

Expanding mental health resources for LGBTQ youth

AB 727 (Gonzalez): Requires that student ID cards issued by public middle and high schools, and public colleges/universities include a 24/7 hotline for the Trevor Project. The hotline provides crisis and suicide prevention support to LGBTQ youth. It ensures state education agencies publish and maintain resources for students who face discrimination or harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. Ban on ultra-processed foods in schools

AB 1264 (Gabriel): California’s first-in-the-nation law will remove the most concerning ultra-processed foods from being served at public schools, giving students healthier, real-food meals to improve nutrition and overall health. Supporting student literacy

AB 1454 (Rivas): Provides educators and school leaders greater access to the tools, training, and resources needed to help students become better readers. Streamlining college admissions

SB 640 (Cabaldon): Establishes a California State University (CSU) direct admissions process by notifying eligible high school students of automatic admission to participating CSU campuses. It also requires California Community Colleges to create programs that will support a smoother transfer for community college students to a four-year university.

Health

Alternative birth centers: licensing and Medi-Cal reimbursement

AB 55 (Bonta): Ensures that licensure of alternative birth centers is more accessible to midwives in California by amending or deleting onerous and unnecessary requirements. State emergency food ban reserve program

AB 798 (Calderon): Expands the state emergency food bank program to include diapers and wipes for families with young children. Midwifery Workforce Training Act

AB 836 (Stefani): Requires the Department of Health Care Access and Information to administer funding for a statewide midwifery education. Capping insulin costs

SB 40 (Wahab and Wiener): Beginning January 1, 2026, large state-related health insurers must cap insulin copays at $35 for a 20-day supply, improving affordability for Californians who rely on insulin. Access to prenatal multivitamins

SB 646 (Weber-Pierson): Expands access to prenatal multivitamins to support healthy pregnancies and infant development. Perinatal services in rural hospitals

SB 669 (McGuire): Requires, by July 1, 2026, the establishment of a 10-year pilot project within up to 5 critical access hospitals on an application basis to establish standby perinatal services. Immigration

Students – know your rights

AB 419 (Connolly): Requires schools to post information about students’ rights regarding immigration enforcement in administrative offices and on school websites, helping families understand that all children have the right to a free public education.

Family Preparedness Act

AB 495 (Rodriguez): Strengthens protections for parents and children by helping families in emergencies, protecting family privacy, and preventing child facilities from collecting immigration-related information, especially if a parent is detained or separated.

Housing

Protecting renters

AB 628 (McKinnor): Requires landlords to provide working refrigerators in rental units beginning January 1, ensuring tenants have access to essential appliances.

Transit-oriented housing development

SB 79 (Wiener): Requires each county and city to adopt a comprehensive, long-term general plan for the development of the county or city, and specified land outside its boundaries, that contains certain mandatory elements, including a housing element.

Animal welfare