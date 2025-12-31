Job Announcement: Law Clerk - Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office

Job Title: Law Clerk Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full-Time - Temporary / Non-Exempt / No Benefits Salary: $21.62 per hour, Grade 4 Application Deadline: May 1, 2026 About the Role: Under supervision of Assistant State’s Attorney, is responsible for a broad range of duties including conducting legal research, preparing research memos, drafting motions and orders, and assisting in the courtroom with trials. Candidate Requirements: Must be a law school student from an accredited law school working toward a juris doctorate degree, preference given to 2Ls. Must be eligible for practice under the rules for limited practice of law by law students. Applicants will be subject to a post offer criminal background check. Primary Job Duties: Assist with the preparation of legal documents, pleadings, motions, briefs and orders; appear in court as required.

Assist with legal research and criminal prosecutions including jury trials and appeals.

Assist attorneys with legal work and anything that is quasi-legal in nature.

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

Communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology necessary.

Thorough knowledge of purpose and content of documents required and used within the court system.

Must be proficient with word processing software, and possess excellent typing skills. How to Apply: Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial transcripts Non-law review writing sample A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.