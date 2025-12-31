Job Announcement: Legal Assistant III - Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office

Job Title: Legal Assistant III Location: Bismarck, ND Terms: Full-Time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits Salary: $25.18 to $27.95 per hour, Grade 6 Application Deadline: January 15, 2026 About the Role: Under supervision of the State’s Attorney or Administrative Supervisor, is responsible for handling open records and open meetings requests submitted to the State’s Attorney’s Office in accordance with N.D.C.C.§44-04 et seq. This position will also assist the State’s Attorney as Public Information Officer. Candidate Requirements: Associate degree with emphasis in the paralegal field preferred and four (4) years’ experience in performing paralegal activities, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Preference will be given to applicants with a background in Public Communications, and familiarity with North Dakota Open Records and Meetings Laws. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, and the general public. Must be proficient with word processing software such as WordPerfect or MS Word and possess excellent typing skills. Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary. Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision. Applicant will be subject to a post-offer civil and criminal background check. The cost of these exams will be paid for by the County. Primary Job Duties: Coordinate with our criminal justice partner agencies on crime prevention and safety campaigns.

Must be knowledgeable and proficient with use of agency social media.

Exercise discretion when interacting with the general public, media, and other agencies while answering questions on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Compose and prepare memoranda, motions, notices of hearings, orders, pleadings, etc., and ensures that documents are filed with the appropriate court and served on all parties prior to set deadlines.

Accurately redact exempt and confidential information as required by law.

Issue press releases as directed.

Provide clerical assistance to include typing, filing, mail sorting and distributing, and other duties.

Receive assignment of high-level criminal cases which can be more detailed, which in turn require closer attention and time.

Must be able to perform all the duties of a Legal Assistant II.

File, retrieve, interpret information, and prepare reports from records. Distribute reports to appropriate people.

Assist Attorneys with hearing preparation, specifically with discovery.

Other duties as required and assigned. Accountabilities: Respond to media inquiries as directed, for both criminal and civil matters. Ensure all schedules, documentation, and necessary reports are accurate and in proper form to assist legal staff. Organize workloads of self and others to ensure complete and accurate correspondence is in order in a timely fashion to be available for legal staff when needed. Create a positive and productive work atmosphere by communicating, maintaining a professional manner and a team-like environment with all other departments, employees, and members of the public. Ability to apply appropriate guidelines, either specific or general, to appropriate duty. How to Apply: Cover letter Resume Three (3) professional references Unofficial transcripts (if any) A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

