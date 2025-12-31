State Police Arrest Washington County Man in Connection with Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Allegany County in May 2025

December 31, 2025

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Following a grand jury indictment, Maryland State Police arrested a Washington County man on charges connected to a two-vehicle fatal crash earlier this year in Allegany County.

The State’s Attorney Office in Allegany County presented the case to the Allegany County Grand Jury and the Grand Jury returned an indictment against Shane Fulmer, 50, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Fulmer is charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle, criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and other-related citations. He was transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he is awaiting initial appearance.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on May 19, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to Orleans Road south of High Germany Road, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Ranger truck, operated by Fulmer, was traveling south when he entered into the northbound lanes and subsequently struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kenneth Appel, Jr., 66, of Little Orleans, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Fulmer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Lanes were closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. The crash investigation was led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

###

