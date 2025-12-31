219 Years Ago, This Bowl Ended Slavery. Tomorrow, It Ends Hunger For Everyone.

Cecibon's JUMU Tour launch at Haitian Compas Festival featuring a bowl of Joumou Soup

Cecibon Restaurant partners with Uber Eats to launch JUMU Soup Tour, combining Haitian culinary tradition with transparent community meal donations in U.S.A..

You order JUMU, someone nearby gets some Joumou Soup. The transaction is visible from start to finish. And kids can learn about Haitian history while earning karate classes.” — Gery Cerenord

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cecibon Restaurant, operating from Miami since 1984, today announced the launch of its JUMU Soup Tour, a nationwide initiative that combines Haitian culinary tradition with community nourishment through a partnership with Uber Eats. The program begins January 1, 2026, coinciding with Haitian Independence Day celebrations.The initiative utilizes a transparent 1:1 model where each $15 Joumou soup ordered through Cecibon's Uber Eats listing generates an identical free meal for community distribution. Cities reaching 5,000 collective orders will receive a visit from the Cecibon food truck, with the tour launching at the Haitian Compas Festival on May 18, 2026.The Haitian Compas Festival—28 years of nonstop rhythm—kicks the whole tour off on May 18, 2026. To celebrate, they're giving one free spoon of joumou to every follower of record, turning 30,000 fans into the first army of eaters.Joumou soup holds cultural significance as a UNESCO-recognized tradition historically consumed on January 1 to commemorate Haiti's 1804 independence. Cecibon has served this traditional dish for four decades from its Miami location.Educational and Community ComponentsWhite Dragon Dojo, founded by six-time Florida martial arts champion Dr. Jerry Jones, has developed a complementary educational resource at Game.JoumouSoup.com. The free online program teaches Haitian history, with completion qualifying participants for martial arts instruction opportunities.Real-Time TrackingCommunity participation and impact are tracked in real time at joumousoup.com, providing transparency for all funded meals.MEDIA CONTACT:Gary CerenordCecibon Restaurant786-258-3057CecibonMiami@gmail.comFOR VERIFICATION:Live Dashboard: JouMouSoup.comUber Eats Listing: "uber.JouMouSoup.com"Festival Information: HaitianCompasFestival.comEducational Game: Game.Joumousoup.comWhite Dragon Dojo: 305-801-5848###About Cecibon Restaurant: Established in 1984, Cecibon has served traditional Haitian cuisine from its Miami location for four decades, specializing in Joumou soup — the historic freedom dish served annually on Haitian Independence Day.About the Haitian Compas Festival: Founded in 1998, the festival celebrates Haitian music, culture, and community through annual events attracting thousands of attendees. The 2026 festival on May 18 will serve as the launch point for Cecibon's JUMU Soup Tour.About White Dragon Dojo: Founded by six-time Florida martial arts champion Dr. Jerry Jones, the dojo provides martial arts training and youth development programs. Their 2026 educational initiative rewards children who learn Haitian history through their free online game with complimentary karate classes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.