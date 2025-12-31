Phylos Secures Strategic Investment from Organigram to Accelerate Cannabis Genetics Platform

Investment strengthens development of scientifically bred, F1 hybrid cannabis genetics for growers across markets

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phylos, a cannabis genetics company focused on modern plant breeding, today announced the closing of a strategic investment led by Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI, TSX: OGI), a leading licensed producer and publicly traded cannabis company. The investment deepens the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and supports continued development of Phylos’ cannabis genetics platform.Organigram, one of the world’s largest indoor cannabis producers, was an early adopter of F1 hybrid seed-based cannabis production, recognizing that scientifically bred genetics are foundational to consistency, scale, and quality. Through this investment, Organigram gains priority access to selected genetics, while Phylos continues to advance its broader breeding and development roadmap.“Organigram saw early that the next phase of cannabis production would be driven by scientifically bred genetics,” said Ralph Risch, CEO of Phylos. “Their investment allows us to accelerate development of new traits and F1 hybrid seeds, while giving Organigram a meaningful economic advantage as the first to deploy those innovations at commercial scale.”Phylos’ genetics platform is designed to improve outcomes for all growers by combining uniform, reliable performance within cultivars with a broad and continuously evolving portfolio of genetically and phenotypically distinct hybrids. The company’s breeding program integrates large-scale field data, modern breeding techniques, and rapid iteration to deliver improvements in yield, predictability, disease resistance, and production efficiency.The expanded partnership reflects a shared long-term view that cannabis production is moving toward modern agricultural systems built on predictable, data-driven genetics.For more information, visit www.phylos.bio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.