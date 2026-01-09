Lawsuit Filed Against P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc. and Luis Martinez Alleging Sexual Harassment

California Sexual Harassment law firm Makarem & Associates files lawsuit against P.F. Chang's restaurant chain alleging employee sexual harassment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc., P.F. Chang’s III, LLC, and supervisor Luis Martinez have been named as defendants in a lawsuit alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. The complaint was filed by Makarem & Associates on November 13, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (Case No. 25TRCV03885).The complaint alleges that Martinez made recurring sexual comments regarding the plaintiff’s physical appearance and pressured the plaintiff to send him personal photographs. Additionally, the filing states that Martinez claimed to be a gang member with a prison record as a means of intimidation.According to the complaint, when the plaintiff did not respond to these comments, Martinez retaliated by yelling at her and intentionally disrupting her work performance, including delaying, messing up, or burning food orders for her assigned tables.The filing further alleges that following the plaintiff’s return from maternity leave in October 2023, she requested a private space to express breast milk. A supervisor, Tony Wyban, allegedly informed her that the only available space was monitored by cameras that he refused to deactivate. The complaint states that being forced to use a camera-monitored room caused the plaintiff emotional distress and resulted in the loss of her ability to breastfeed.The complaint states that the plaintiff reported Martinez’s conduct to supervisor Christina Lopez on multiple occasions in 2023 and 2024. It is alleged that no investigation or corrective action was taken; instead, the supervisor allegedly told the plaintiff to change her attire, stating her physical appearance was "distracting."The plaintiff alleges that these conditions created a hostile work environment, leading to her constructive discharge on or around October 28, 2025.For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.