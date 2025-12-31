Norm Successfully Tests Co-Processing of Treated Drill Cuttings in Cement, Advancing Azerbaijan's Circular Economy

1,000-ton industrial test proves oil-drill waste can be reused safely, strengthening Azerbaijan’s circular economy and reducing virgin raw material dependency.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norm OJSC has successfully completed an industrial-scale trial to co-process treated drill cuttings generated by oil and gas drilling operations, marking a significant step toward circular use of industrial waste in Azerbaijan.

As part of the trial, approximately 1,000 tons of treated drill cuttings, supplied by Azeri M-I, were utilized as an alternative raw material in clinker production at the Norm Cement plant. Comprehensive laboratory analysis, emission monitoring, and operational testing confirmed that the material fully complied with all required quality, safety, and environmental standards for co-processing in cement manufacturing.

The trial was conducted in strict accordance with an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approved by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, ensuring full regulatory compliance and environmental oversight throughout every stage of the process.

Creating a Closed-Loop Between Energy and Construction

The initiative establishes a looped industrial connection between Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector and its construction materials industry. Norm, a long-standing supplier of oil well cement for drilling operations, is now able to recover treated drill cuttings from those same wells and reuse them in its clinker production process.

By integrating treated industrial waste into its production cycle, Norm reduces reliance on natural raw materials, lowers environmental impact, and improves overall resource efficiency — key pillars of the circular economy model.

Supporting National Sustainability Goals

The project also strengthens cooperation between Azerbaijan’s energy and construction industries while contributing to broader national sustainability and environmental objectives.

“This project demonstrates how industrial innovation can deliver both environmental and economic value,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “By closing the loop between drilling operations and cement production, Norm is setting a practical example of circular economy in action. As a group, NEQSOL actively supports initiatives that reduce environmental footprint, promote responsible resource use, and create long-term value across our industries.”

A Strategic Step for Sustainable Cement Manufacturing

Norm’s management emphasized that the trial reflects the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable production and responsible industrial development.

“Cement manufacturing is a resource-intensive process, and innovation is essential to reducing its environmental footprint,” said Ilgar Huseynov, CEO of Norm.“ This successful trial confirms that treated drill cuttings can be safely and efficiently integrated into clinker production. It allows us to recover industrial waste, reduce the use of virgin raw materials, and support Azerbaijan’s transition toward a more circular and resource-efficient economy.”

Ongoing Commitment to Innovation

Building on the results of this trial, Norm will continue exploring additional opportunities to incorporate alternative raw materials and fuels into its production processes, further reducing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Norm OJSC is part of NEQSOL Holding, a diversified international group operating in more than 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction sectors. The Holding places strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and responsible industrial development across its portfolio.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.