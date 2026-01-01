Creator of Viral Self-Awareness Game (As Seen on AP News) Now Seeking Coaches and Translators Worldwide

Arthur Palyan expands Level Up network to meet growing global demand for pattern recognition coaching

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan , creator of the viral " Level Up " self-awareness game recently featured on AP News, announces he is seeking certified coaches and translators to join the growing Level Up network worldwide.Following the success of his free gamified tool — which helps users identify recurring life patterns in 60 seconds daily — Palyan is expanding his team to meet increasing global demand for deeper integration work and multilingual access."The game shows you the pattern. But seeing it and breaking it are different things," says Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. "I'm looking for coaches who understand that real transformation happens at the integration level — and translators who can help us reach people in their native language."**Seeking Certified Coaches:**- Certified life coaches, therapists, or counselors- Experience with trauma-informed approaches- Passion for pattern recognition and behavioral change- Commitment to psychological safety and non-judgment- Interest in the 7 Levels of Self framework**Seeking Translators:**- Native speakers of Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, and other languages- Interest in psychology, self-development, or coaching- Ability to translate nuanced emotional and therapeutic content- Commitment to maintaining the integrity of the frameworkCoaches who join the network will receive training in Palyan's proprietary 7 Levels of Self framework, which addresses core wounds across seven dimensions: Individual, Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.The framework has roots in Palyan's decade of transformational work including Landmark, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine — combined into a systematic approach that identifies patterns most people spend years avoiding."We're building something bigger than one coach or one language can serve," Palyan explains. "The game is free and scalable. But to truly go global, we need people who can carry this message into every culture and community."Interested coaches and translators can apply through the Level Up website or reach out directly via WhatsApp.**To play Level Up:**Visit: https://100levelup.com **To learn more about the 7 Levels of Self:**Visit: https://levelsofself.com **To inquire about joining the coaching or translation team:**WhatsApp: +1 (818) 439-9770---**ABOUT ARTHUR PALYAN / LEVEL UP**Arthur Palyan is the creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework and founder of Level Up, a transformational self-awareness platform. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, Palyan's work has been featured on AP News, Google News, and 100+ media outlets nationwide.His free gamified tool, Level Up, helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. The platform addresses core wounds including addiction, abuse, people-pleasing, and codependency through pattern recognition rather than traditional motivation-based approaches.With a background spanning finance and 10+ years of transformational work — including Landmark, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine — Palyan developed the 7 Levels of Self framework to help people see the patterns that run their lives across seven dimensions: Individual, Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.**As Seen On:** AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bing, and 100+ news outlets**Play Level Up:** https://100levelup.com **Learn the Framework:** https://levelsofself.com **Contact:** +1 (818) 439-9770

