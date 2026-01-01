Founder of Women for Paws Responds to Pet Food Shortage at the Upper Keys Humane Society

Founder of Women for Paws delivering pet food to the Upper Keys Humane Society. Pet food donation turns into an unexpected pet adoption for the founder of Women for Paws.

A Call to Action by Women for Paws for Helping Animal Shelter Expands to Dog Adoption

Who knew that a trip to the Upper Keys Humane Society to donate cat food would turn into a pet adoption by the founder of the organization donating the food, Women for Paws.” — Women for Paws

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not every day that a founder of a nonprofit responds directly to the needs of a pet shelter. But this is exactly what happened on a Sunday morning when Grace C. Lopez, the founder of Women for Paws, decided to go to the local supermarket to purchase large bags and canned cat food to respond to the shortage of pet food at the Upper Keys Humane Society.

Women for Paws is a nonprofit dedicated to helping pet owners that are struggling financially to pay for their pet's medical bills and immediate needs, and this time the help was a bit different. This nonprofit decided that by keeping pets in pet shelters well fed this would ultimately help the pet owners who are looking to adopt healthy kittens and adult cats. “When one of our board members, Kara Biery, a local Key Largo resident, reached out about helping out, it was an easy decision for me to act on the request because shelters are overpopulated and there is only so much that donations can cover. I also know that most of the shelters not only feed the cats inside the shelter, but also the cats that surround the shelters outside. For every dog entering local pet shelters, there are four cats, and that's why there is a greater need for cat food than dog food," said Grace C. Lopez.

The help offered to this shelter didn't end with just donating pet food, Grace also decided to adopt one of the puppies that was coming in at the same time that she was entering the shelter. "The last thing that I expected was to add another rescue dog to my pack of two beautiful shitzu mixes. But all it took was that one look from one of their puppies to have me fall in love. I ended up bringing a beautiful mini Aussiedoodle home with me. I think that from now on I will send a volunteer to donate pet food to make sure that I don't keep adding more rescues to my pack; at least until Women for Paws grows to a level of having its own shelter to rescue pets," said Grace.

This is not the first time that Women for Paws has responded to the needs of the Upper Keys. Most recently in October, there was a shortage of food for the veterans living in Key Largo. When Grace heard about it, she helped fill the pantry at the local VA center. "I knew that if there was a shortage of human food for our veterans that there would certainly be a shortage of food for their pets. This became a priority to answer this plea for help. For me, pets are like family, and we will do whatever that we can to make sure that the family pet does not go hungry. It was an honor to serve the needs of our veterans because they have done so much for our country and our freedom. I felt that this was as small gesture on our part," said Grace.

Women for Paws has been helping the Florida Keys for the past four years in responding to the needs of desperate pet owners asking for financial assistance to save their pet's lives.

