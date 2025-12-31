Gweedo Memorial Foundation Event Gives Teens Experience with LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed Assistance Technology

Michael Travars, President of LifeSafer ISA, and Tammy McGee, mother of Conner and founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation

Teens, parents, driving schools, and local safety advocates test drive vehicles equipped with LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed AssistanceTM (ISA) technology

If even one family left knowing how speed affects crashes, that’s a success. And if they felt empowered to make safer choices, the day was worth it.” — Tammy McGee, mother of Conner and founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer ISA , a leader in advanced vehicle safety technology, joined the Gweedo Memorial Foundation for its annual Keys to the Future fundraising event, which featured an afternoon teen safety and technology showcase.Teens, parents, driving schools, and local safety advocates had the opportunity to test drive vehicles equipped with LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology, getting a firsthand look at how active, real-time speed limiters can train inexperienced drivers and help reduce the risk of injuries and deaths caused by excessive speeding."We invited LifeSafer to join us today so our community could experience this lifesaving technology for themselves,” said Tammy McGee, mother of Conner and founder of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation. “We wanted young drivers to see how much speed really matters. We also hoped they would learn how tools like ISA can help keep them safe. If even one family left knowing how speed affects crashes, that’s a success. And if they felt empowered to make safer choices, the day was worth it.”Tammy McGee founded the Gweedo Memorial Foundation after the tragic loss of her 16-year-old son, Conner, in 2019. The Foundation’s mission is to educate new teenage drivers and their parents on the dangers of destructive driving decisions. The Foundation has been a leader in teen safe driving education. Tammy speaks locally and nationwide to schools and organizations, eager to spread the word about Conner’s 100% preventable tragedy and how to they can stay safe on the road."Thank you to Tammy for inviting us into this community and for the opportunity to participate in your mission to save lives.” said Michael Travars, President of LifeSafer. “We love how ISA teaches and empowers teens to build confidence behind the wheel. We are excited about the difference that this technology will make for the next generation of drivers.”Facts About Speeding• In 2023, more than 5,000 people were killed in crashes involving a young driver. Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)• In 2024, more than 918 people were killed in traffic crashes in Virginia. 410 were speed-related deaths. Source: Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesKey Features of Intelligent Speed Assistance for New Drivers:• Active speed limiting reduces elements of unsafe driving such as speeding and rapid acceleration.• Custom configurations can be geared towards the needs of individual families and the boundaries that work for them.• The device helps new drivers establish good habits early on, teaching them that safe speeds are a core part of the driving experience.For more information about LifeSafer ISA or to schedule a demonstration, visit LifeSaferISA.com.

