Investably Founder to Join ComercioTV’s Opening Bell Program Beginning Early 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investably LLC announced today that its Founder and Principal Wealth Manager, Michelle Gordon, AIF, will expand her national television presence with a new weekly segment on ComercioTV ’s opening bell program, Buenos Días Wall Street, beginning in early 2026.This marks a strategic evolution from Gordon’s role as a featured contributor on ComercioTV’s closing bell programming, where she has delivered market commentary and wealth insights to a national audience of investors, business owners, and professionals. Her transition to the opening bell reflects both her growing media presence and the demand for timely, thoughtful guidance at the start of the trading day.Through the weekly segment, Gordon will provide perspective on global markets, tax-aware investment strategy, and long-term wealth trends that influence decision-making before markets open—particularly for high-income earners, founders, and internationally minded investors navigating increasingly complex financial environments.“Being part of the opening bell allows us to frame the day with intention,” said Gordon. “Markets are only part of the picture. When investors understand how market movements intersect with taxes, cash flow, and long-term planning, decision-making becomes more intentional and resilient.”ComercioTV is the only Spanish-language financial news network in the United States, serving a rapidly growing audience of affluent entrepreneurs, executives, and cross-border investors seeking sophisticated financial analysis and practical guidance. The network is distributed nationally through a broad ecosystem of streaming platforms, connected TVs, mobile applications, and select cable providers, making its programming accessible across the U.S. and internationally.The weekly opening bell appearance will complement Investably’s expanding advisory capabilities, including coordinated tax-smart wealth planning and investing, retirement income design, and strategic guidance for founders, equity-compensated professionals, and families navigating major financial transitions.About InvestablyInvestably is a boutique wealth management firm offering a total wealth approach for business founders, high-income earners, and individuals navigating life transitions —combining coordinated, tax-smart planning and investing built for real life. For more information about Investably and its integrated, tax-smart wealth approach, visit www.investably.com DisclosureInvestably, LLC is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firm registered in the state of Maryland and Florida. All content is for information purposes only and not intended for the basis for any financial, legal, or tax advice. Investing always involves risk and possible loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

