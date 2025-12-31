2nd Annual Mid-South Spine Symposium Unites Regional Experts to Advance Spine Care and Innovation

Campbell Clinic Foundation hosted the 2nd Annual Mid-South Spine Symposium with peers from Vanderbilt, University of Arkansas, University of Iowa, and Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. Participants engaged in a dynamic mix of didactic lectures, moderated Q&A sessions, and extensive lab-based training. This event brought together leading orthopaedic spine surgeons for a full day of education, collaboration, and hands-on training. With six specialized lab stations and rotating small-group instruction, attendees received hands-on experience in procedures. Faculty experts emphasized that collaboration, not competition, is essential to improving outcomes and expanding access to high-quality spine treatment.

The Campbell Clinic Foundation successfully hosted the 2nd Annual Mid-South Spine Symposium in Memphis this fall alongside peers Vanderbilt University Medical Center, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Iowa, and Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. This brought together leading orthopaedic spine surgeons for lectures and labs from five powerhouse institutions across the region for a full day of education, collaboration, and hands-on training. Held at the Medical Education & Research Institute (MERI), this year’s symposium emphasized a shared commitment to elevating spine health, advancing surgical innovation, and strengthening multidisciplinary partnerships in the Mid-South and beyond.“The goal of this annual event is to elevate spine training and innovation so that best practices can be scaled up and care extended to patients everywhere,” said Jenny Koltnow, executive director of the Campbell Clinic Foundation. “We are grateful to each faculty member for leading this collaborative training that yields improved patient care and outcomes throughout our region.”2025 Faculty Leadership included the following orthopaedic leaders:*David B. Bumpass, MD – University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences*Chad Campion, MD – Assistant Professor, UTHSC–Campbell Clinic*Raymond Gardocki, MD – Associate Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center*Jordan Walters, MD – Conway Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center*Daniel C. Kim, MD – The Spine Center at Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine*Catherine Olinger, MD, MS – Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Iowa*Kirk Thompson, MD – Assistant Professor, UTHSC–Campbell ClinicThe symposium opened with welcome remarks by Dr. Chad Campion, who, with Dr. Raymond Gardocki, then led discussions on emerging advancements in spine endoscopy. The symposium’s agenda covered pressing topics in modern spine practice, including:*Challenges in cervical surgery (C. Olinger)*Practice management and partnerships (D. Kim, D. Bumpass)*Degenerative spondylolisthesis treatment strategies (J. Walters)*Advances in endoscopic spine techniques (C. Campion, R. Gardocki)Participants engaged in a dynamic mix of didactic lectures, moderated Q&A sessions, and extensive lab-based training. With six specialized lab stations and rotating small-group instruction, attendees received hands-on experience in procedures including:*Posterior Cervical Foraminotomy (R. Gardocki)*OLIF/XLIF (K. Thompson)*Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy (D. Bumpass)*Lumbar Endoscopy (C. Campion)*ACDF (D. Kim)*Upper Cervical Fixation (C. Olinger)The inclusion of endoscopic techniques, highlighted by Dr. Campion’s and Dr. Gardocki’s leadership, aligned closely with ongoing expansion in the region’s minimally invasive spine capabilities. The symposium also provided an opportunity to spotlight the Campbell Clinic Foundation’s new Endoscopic Spine Fellowship, reflecting a growing emphasis on training the next generation of spine specialists in state-of-the-art, hands-on approaches.The symposium’s core mission, to unite multiple orthopaedic institutions in sharing best practices and elevating spine care across the region, was evident throughout the event. Faculty experts emphasized that collaboration, not competition, is essential to improving outcomes and expanding access to high-quality spine treatment.“Events like this strengthen our entire region’s ability to deliver exceptional spine care and inspire more physicians to pursue this specialty,” said Dr. Chad Campion with Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics . “When institutions share knowledge and innovate collectively, our colleagues and industry win - and our patients benefit the most.”This event was made possible thanks to generous presenting supporters Arthrex, Implanet/elliquence, and Medtronic; gold supporter Globus; and silver supporters Cerapedics, Demetra Spine, Kyocera, OrthoFix, Spineology, River City Medical and Shukla Medical.With strong participation and overwhelmingly positive feedback, the Mid-South Spine Symposium continues to establish itself as a premier regional educational event for practicing surgeons, fellows, and residents committed to innovation and excellence in spine care. Plans are now underway for the third annual Mid-South Spine Symposium in 2026, which will include a full day with lectures, case discussions and labs.For more information about the Mid-South Spine Symposium visit https://campbell-foundation.org/spine/ About the Campbell Clinic Foundation:Founded in 1946, the Campbell Clinic Foundation exists to support medical education, orthopaedic research and patient care and outreach. The Foundation is affiliated with Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, an internationally recognized pioneer in orthopaedic surgery and teaching located in the Mid-South region. Campbell Clinic Foundation facilitates education through medical residency and fellowship programs as well as leading-edge orthopaedic research, and it enables lifelong bone and joint health for all through diverse community outreach and student programs. To learn more about the Campbell Clinic Foundation and its mission, visit www.campbell-foundation.org

