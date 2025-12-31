Planning Department Advances Zoning Reforms In Support of New Housing, Small Businesses

The City of Boston Planning Department this year made its first substantial changes to the development review process in decades, continued comprehensive zoning reform of the City, and made progress on revitalizing Downtown Boston. Staff also made progress in creating more housing, including through the Office to Residential Conversion Program, the Neighborhood Housing initiative, and approval of projects by the BPDA Board.

Staff advanced 60 new development proposals and 27 notices of project change amounting to 5.8 million net square feet worth approximately $4.8 billion of investment in our City. This includes 3,773 net residential units, of which 1,278 or 29 percent will be income-restricted. The projects approved this year are estimated to generate 5,987 net construction jobs and 3,776 net permanent jobs. Development projects newly approved in 2025 will generate approximately $9.8 million in Linkage fees to support affordable housing, and approximately $1.9 million in Linkage fees to support job training programs.

Continuing to elevate planning and zoning, staff also rezoned Roslindale Square with Squares + Streets zoning districts to expand areas in Roslindale that allow and welcome more housing opportunity and small business activity. This updated zoning has already resulted in approval of an all-affordable senior housing development with ground floor retail in Roslindale Square, with an additional four projects currently under review.

The Planning Department also continued to advance specific public goals this year on over 750,000 square feet (17+ acres) of underutilized, public land across Boston. These public sites will produce a variety of public benefits and include space for affordable and mixed-income housing, marine industrial and blue tech uses, a community-based non-profit, public libraries, gardens and public outdoor space, and a fire station. Notable new project sites in 2025 included Pier 5, Parcel M, and Welcome Home, Boston Phase 3. Major project milestones included the conveyance of land for the new Chinatown Boston Public Library branch and affordable housing project at Parcel R1, and the Alma Wright Zen Garden at Parcels S-20 and S-21. Upgrades to Pier 10 in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park enabled a new commuter water shuttle stop in partnership with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority and the Seaport Transportation Management Association (TMA), which opened this summer. These redevelopment efforts further the recommendations made in the City’s 2022 land audit to maximize the potential for underutilized sites across Boston to meet goals of producing affordable housing and other community needs.

The Coastal Resilience Delivery Team also released a draft plan for resiliency measures at Long Wharf this fall. This project will recommend solutions to current and near-term flooding, guidelines to retrofit and protect individual structures on Long Wharf, and a set of alternative designs that will contribute to planning and delivering a comprehensive coastal flood protection system through Downtown and the North End.

The sections below provide more detail on major accomplishments and progress of the Planning Department to help make Boston a home for everyone, and tackle Boston’s greatest challenges today: resilience, affordability, and equity.

Planning takes steps to create a more vibrant, residential Downtown through rezoning and office conversions

Following almost two years of zoning-focused engagement with the community, in addition to a multi-year planning process, the Zoning Commission adopted new comprehensive zoning for Downtown Boston in October for the first time in more than 30 years. The zoning meaningfully prioritizes the ability to build new housing and mixed-use development across Downtown in response to the ongoing housing shortage, enabling increased density at the core of Boston’s transit network where it can be best supported. Residential uses are now legal throughout the new zoning districts, whereas large hotel, lab, and office uses will require further zoning approval. The zoning also eliminated outdated and prohibitive land-use restrictions to encourage new and diverse businesses like coffee houses, bakeries, fitness studios, and entertainment uses to thrive, fill empty storefronts, and help drive foot traffic and activity Downtown.

Building off of the success of the City’s Office to Residential Conversion Program, the new zoning supports historic preservation by eliminating barriers to convert or adapt existing buildings, and also provides extensive design guidelines to ensure sensitivity and preservation of historic areas.

The City of Boston also extended the application period for the Office to Residential Conversion Program through the end of 2026, due to its success since its last extension in the summer of 2024. The program, which formally launched in October of 2023, has received 22 applications to convert 1.2 million square feet of office space across 27 buildings into 1,517 new homes, including 284 income-restricted units, far exceeding initial city goals. Five projects totaling 306 units are currently under construction, and one of the first buildings to apply for the program at 281 Franklin Street has already been fully tenanted with 15 units. The goal of this program is to support owners and developers of older commercial office buildings in converting them to housing, and to help stabilize the office market downtown while also increasing the housing stock in Downtown Boston. The program is also designed to respond to post-pandemic economic shifts that will prioritize expanding housing options Downtown, creating an 18-hour, mixed-use neighborhood.

Planning makes first substantial changes to development review process in 30 years

In August, the Zoning Commission approved amendments to Article 80 of the zoning code recommended by the Planning Department to improve the predictability and consistency of the development review process, and lay the groundwork for future reforms as part of the Article 80 Modernization Action Plan. The amendments: change the thresholds and procedures for Boston Civic Design Commission (BCDC) review; make it easier to renovate existing buildings, including rehabilitation for sustainability upgrades and conversions; modernize communication methods with the public; and improve coordination between city departments. Overall, these amendments made the development review process more efficient for housing projects, internal renovations, and sustainability upgrades.

In addition, staff are currently piloting new engagement tools within the review process including: an early engagement toolkit for developers, new training and forms to support increased transparency and clarify expectations for Advisory Group members, signage on the site of a proposed project to better inform the public about new development in their community, and improvements to public meetings to make them more clear and concise. Beginning in July, all new projects began the modernized review process.

All of these improvements will fully go into effect in 2026. Together with the zoning changes, continued operational improvements will lead the city toward a development review process that is easier to use, consistent with existing practice, and set up for future reform.

City releases Anti-Displacement Action Plan

The City of Boston adopted its first ever Anti-Displacement Action Plan, A Place to Thrive, this summer, which lays out a two-year plan for City departments to help stabilize residents, small businesses, and cultural organizations that may face direct or economic displacement, helping to ensure all Bostonians can thrive and flourish here. The City’s anti-displacement efforts are grounded in four main tenets: protect, preserve, produce, and prosper. The City is working to stabilize households by protecting people – particularly lower-income and vulnerable renters and homeowners – from displacement; preserving existing housing; producing new housing for people at all income levels; and promoting prosperity through homeownership.

As part of the Plan, the Planning Department will pilot the first ever Direct Displacement Disclosure. Developers will be asked to notify any current tenants on site of their proposed project 30 days before filing the project with the City, and to notify the City of any possible direct displacement of residential, commercial or cultural tenants that may occur as a result of their project. Displacement impacts will be reviewed and, in certain cases based on the unique circumstances of each project, the City may request displacement mitigation measures as part of the project’s overall mitigation strategy. This will be piloted for the next year as part of the modernized Article 80 development review process. Staff will evaluate the impact of this new policy, share results, and refine as needed.

Roslindale Square rezoned with Squares + Streets zoning districts

The Zoning Commission approved new Squares + Streets zoning districts in Roslindale Square in May on the recommendation of the Planning Department. This followed a year-long community process. The new Squares + Streets zoning districts are aimed at creating a more mixed-use neighborhood center and connecting streets that support walkability, small businesses, outdoor gathering spaces, and new housing growth. The new zoning districts support creating more transit-oriented housing in the plan area. In addition, new zoning will make it easier to: build more housing in the area, make modifications to existing housing that will help preserve the existing supply and build generational wealth, create a backdrop for community development by allowing new cultural anchors in the plan area, and allow new growth and opportunities for small businesses.

This is the second area of the city where Squares + Streets zoning districts are now implemented. The first location to be mapped with Squares + Streets zoning was Mattapan Square, following the completion of PLAN: Mattapan.

The Zoning Commission also adopted two new Squares + Streets Districts this year that add a new commercial typology and a mixed-use typology with reduced height, in response to a zoning petition by Hyde Park residents submitted during the Squares + Streets planning process for Cleary Square. Now that these districts have been added to the zoning code, the Cleary Square draft plan and zoning map will be released in January 2026. This plan will include a range of strategies and recommendations aimed at fostering economic vitality, enhancing public spaces, and supporting the unique character of the Square.

Planning for key corridors is an early phase of citywide zoning reform, focusing on high-impact, near-term, and targeted recommendations that can be implemented through zoning changes and capital investments. As Boston’s population continues to grow, these corridors play a critical role in connecting neighborhoods and ensuring every Bostonian has access to affordable, sustainable, and equitable places to live, work, and play. Additional corridor locations will be announced on a rolling basis.

Net Zero Carbon Zoning goes into effect

The City this year adopted Net Zero Carbon Zoning to create decarbonization requirements for new development projects that advance the City’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. Implemented in July, these updates continue Boston’s leadership in the transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon future for both building materials and energy aligned with the City’s Building Emissions Reduction Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO). Under NZC, projects subject to Article 80 review will minimize energy use, carbon emissions and use renewable electricity to annually achieve net zero carbon emissions. Three projects, all with income-restricted housing, have already been approved under this new zoning this year, and five others are under review. These projects demonstrate the Mayor's and City's leadership in moving us closer to our carbon neutral 2050 goals, and proving we can build next generation buildings today.

Enabling Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and home renovations

As of September, there were 51 ADUs permitted in Boston in 2025, compared with 34 through all of 2024. Building off the momentum from the ADU Guidebook released last November, the Planning Department this year began meeting with residents in West Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Roslindale about the Neighborhood Housing initiative. This zoning will expand the types of housing allowed to be built in Boston citywide, including ADUs, thereby helping the city more effectively respond to the housing shortage. In addition, this new zoning will legalize and simplify the upkeep and renovation of homes. A first draft of new zoning districts in these neighborhoods will be released in early 2026.

Planning in Allston-Brighton

The Planning Department hosted an Ideas Reception this summer for the Allston-Brighton Community Plan, and staff anticipate releasing a draft plan and zoning in 2026. The plan is based on the Allston-Brighton Needs Assessment that identified needs such as more accessible and affordable housing, and convenient public open space, among other things.

In parallel, the Beacon Park Yard Regional Framework Plan is guiding the long-term redevelopment of this former rail yard into a new mixed-use district, with a focus on housing, job creation, open space, and improved connections to surrounding neighborhoods. The Harvard Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) Plan complements this effort by establishing a framework for a major research- and innovation-focused campus, supporting economic development while advancing transportation improvements, sustainability goals, and public realm investments that benefit the broader Allston-Brighton area. Both of these plans will be released in early 2026.

Boston Design Vision produces ‘Color Flows on Winter Street’ activation downtown

The Planning Department launched ‘Color Flows on Winter Street’ in the fall of 2025, a multi-week public art and public space activation program with fun, interactive events in Downtown Crossing. Winter Street was transformed by colorful art installations, food trucks, and cultural programming, as part of the City’s broader effort to reimagine how Boston’s streets and pedestrian zones can be safer, more engaging, and enjoyable for all. ‘Color Flows’ was one of the first implementation projects coming out of the Boston Design Vision. The activation tested new approaches to transforming public spaces as hubs of community, culture, and economic investment. During the time ‘Color Flows’ was running, 80 percent of the area businesses surveyed reported an increase in foot traffic, and 60 percent reported an increase in sales. In addition, 90 percent of people surveyed during the activation reported feeling safer in Downtown Crossing. Staff are now exploring which neighborhood streets might be good candidates for this type of programming in 2026.

Community Benefits

The Planning Department this year presented more than $433,000 in community benefit grant funds disbursed to 42 local non-profits from projects located Downtown, in South Boston and in Dorchester. The organizations awarded serve the community in a variety of ways including community development, youth programming, and arts and culture.

