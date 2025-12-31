Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Community Center in North End

On Thursday, December 4, 2025 , Mayor Michelle Wu and House Ways and Means Chair Representative Aaron Michlewitz joined Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the Human Services Cabinet, the Public Facilities Department, local and state elected officials, and North End residents to officially break ground on a new community center in the North End. The project is expected to cost between $50 and $60 million and is funded by the City’s Capital Plan with support from state funding. The selection of this location was announced by Mayor Wu in 2023 and all aspects of the design of the center were finalized following a robust community engagement process with local residents.

“This new community center will help meet the needs of our youth and families for generations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for the collaboration and advocacy of our residents, as well as the partnership of the City and state funds that made this project possible. I am excited to see this vibrant space come to life.”

The approximately 49,000-square-foot facility will feature flexible community spaces, a full-court gymnasium, fitness areas, and dedicated pool support space. As part of the project, the existing Mirabella pools will be fully replaced, and the site will be elevated to enhance long-term coastal resilience while restoring and improving public access to the waterfront. The facility is designed to achieve at least LEED v4 Silver certification, and construction will prioritize safety, sustainability, and best practices for building in waterfront and environmentally sensitive conditions. Once complete, the new North End Community Center will serve as a resilient, welcoming, and vibrant hub for the neighborhood.

“Building a new community center in the North End will help ensure that the neighborhood remains a vibrant place for families and seniors alike for decades to come. This new facility will only enhance the area and improve the quality of lives for all the residents of the North End,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank the Mayor for her support of this project and for her steadfast commitment to the North End community. I also want to thank the countless individuals in the neighborhood whose advocacy made this project a reality.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a significant investment in the North End community,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “I’m grateful for the collaboration between the City of Boston, PFD, BCYF, and the community that made this moment possible. With a revitalized center, upgraded pool, and renovated facilities, this center will be a welcoming space for residents of all ages to learn, play, gather, and connect.”

“The Nazzaro Center has long been a vibrant and essential community resource, and this new BCYF community center will continue that legacy,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapatta. “It will offer a welcoming, accessible space for all generations to gather, learn, and create lasting memories."

The City engaged in a community process from 2017 to 2019 led by the Public Facilities Department to study the existing Nazzaro Community Center, programming needs and options for this facility including renovating or relocating the facility. The study included analysis of potential relocation sites and concept cost estimates of the top three options for renovating or building a new facility. The project included a community process that sought public feedback on the existing center, program needs, and site selection. The building that now houses BCYF Nazzaro first opened in 1906 as a gym and bathhouse and later transitioned into a community center. The building is undersized for the current and desired programs. In particular, the size of the existing gymnasium is a severe constraint. Renovation options for the building would not be able to “find” significantly more space in the building due to its dimensional constraints. The result of the community process was the recommendation to build a new center next to the BCYF Mirabella outdoor pool on Commercial Street and repurpose the existing BCYF Nazzaro building for community uses. Read the final report here.

A new community engagement process began in early 2024 to get input from North End residents on the types of programs the new center should offer. This community engagement process worked with the City teams and the architect to establish the desired uses and activities for the new center to inform the design. The new BCYF center is designed to serve all ages and will offer diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members.

“This magnificent, new community center will be a state-of-the-art centerpiece of this neighborhood, joining a historic, citywide commitment to high-quality, green, and architecturally thoughtful facilities,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “It will be a vibrant, modern hub, meticulously designed with community input to inspire, connect, and provide Boston's families with the vital resources they need to thrive in the 21st century."

“This facility, along with other investments made to BCYF’s pools and community centers, represents a profound commitment to youth and families in the North End and across the City,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “This brand new community center will attract youth from all over Boston and will offer amenities that residents of all ages can enjoy.”

“Breaking ground today marks a major step forward in delivering a state-of-the-art community center for the North End,” said Carleton Jones, Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department. “This project reflects thoughtful planning and a strong commitment to high-quality construction, from elevating the site to prepare for future coastal conditions, to replacing the Mirabella pools, and creating flexible recreation spaces for all ages. I’m proud of the collaboration between the City, Sasaki, and Turner Construction as we build a facility that will serve and strengthen the North End for generations to come.”

"I am really excited about the building of this new community center,” said community member John Romano, Sr. “Our neighborhood deserves a state-of-the art center with all the amenities, especially a full size gym. I am grateful to Mayor Wu and Chairman Michlewitz for making this a reality."

The BCYF Nazzaro will stay open until the new community center is complete and the City will make every effort to minimize the amount of time the BCYF Mirabella Pool is closed for construction. In the coming years, the City will engage with North End residents about the future of the Nazzaro building.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 36 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.