R & R Health Announces Launch of New Sober Living & Outpatient Addiction Treatment Services in Redondo Beach, California

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R & R Health, a leading provider of holistic addiction and mental health treatment in Redondo Beach, California, has officially announced the launch of its expanded Sober Living and Outpatient Addiction Treatment services. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to provide accessible, effective, and deeply personalized recovery care for individuals throughout the South Bay and greater Los Angeles County.The new services are designed to meet the growing need for flexible, community based addiction treatment options that allow individuals to recover while remaining engaged in daily life. With a focus on long term stability rather than short term symptom management, R & R Health’s Sober Living and Outpatient Addiction Treatment programs combine clinical excellence, holistic therapies, and real world preparation to support sustainable recovery.Located just steps from the Pacific Ocean in Redondo Beach, R & R Health offers a healing environment that encourages connection, accountability, and personal growth. The expansion of sober living and outpatient services allows the organization to serve individuals at multiple stages of recovery, whether they are transitioning from higher levels of care or seeking structured support without residential treatment.Addressing a Critical Gap in Addiction Treatment:Across Los Angeles County and the South Bay, many individuals seeking recovery face a difficult choice between intensive residential treatment and limited outpatient support. R & R Health identified a growing gap for programs that provide meaningful structure, accountability, and therapeutic depth while allowing clients to maintain work, school, and family responsibilities.“Our decision to launch these services was driven by what we were seeing every day,” said Boone Wilder, Owner and Co Founder of R & R Health. “People want real recovery, but they also need to stay connected to their lives. Sober living and outpatient care give individuals the space to practice recovery in the real world while staying supported by a strong clinical and community foundation.”The newly announced programs respond to this need by offering a seamless continuum of care that prioritizes both flexibility and consistency. Clients are able to receive high quality addiction treatment while building routines, skills, and relationships that support long term sobriety.Sober Living Services Designed for Stability and Growth:The new Sober Living services at R & R Health provide a structured, safe, and supportive living environment for individuals enrolled in outpatient addiction treatment. These residences are designed to help clients strengthen recovery habits while developing independence in a controlled and accountable setting.Residents benefit from clear expectations, peer accountability, and daily routines that promote responsibility and self care. The sober living environment supports emotional regulation and reduces relapse risk during early recovery, a period often marked by vulnerability and transition.Unlike traditional sober living models that focus solely on abstinence, R & R Health’s approach integrates ongoing therapeutic engagement and holistic wellness practices. Residents remain connected to outpatient therapy, group sessions, and experiential services that reinforce recovery principles in daily life.“Sober living is not about restriction,” Wilder explained. “It is about support. It is about creating an environment where people can build confidence, responsibility, and trust in themselves while still having access to professional guidance and a recovery focused community.”Outpatient Addiction Treatment That Fits Real Life:Alongside the launch of sober living, R & R Health has expanded its Outpatient Addiction Treatment services to better serve individuals in Redondo Beach and surrounding South Bay communities. These programs are designed for clients who require ongoing therapeutic support without the intensity of residential care.Outpatient addiction treatment at R & R Health includes individual therapy, group therapy, relapse prevention education, and integrated mental health support. Clients receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their history, needs, and recovery goals.Group therapy plays a central role in outpatient treatment. Research supported by the American Psychological Association consistently shows that group based therapy improves treatment engagement, accountability, emotional insight, and long term recovery outcomes. At R & R Health, group sessions foster connection, peer support, and shared responsibility for growth.The outpatient model allows clients to attend work, school, or family commitments while remaining actively engaged in treatment. This flexibility helps clients apply recovery skills in real time, strengthening confidence and independence.A Holistic Approach to Addiction Recovery:What sets R & R Health apart is its commitment to whole person healing. The newly launched services are deeply rooted in the organization’s holistic philosophy, which recognizes that addiction affects the mind, body, and spirit.Clients in sober living and outpatient programs have access to experiential and wellness based therapies that support emotional balance and physical well being. These include surf therapy in the Pacific Ocean, yoga, sound healing, creative arts, equine assisted activities in Rancho Palos Verdes, and fitness based wellness programming.These services are not offered as add ons, but as integral components of treatment. Experiential therapies help regulate the nervous system, reduce stress, and build resilience. They also create opportunities for joy, connection, and self discovery, which are often missing in traditional treatment settings.“Recovery should not feel like punishment,” said Wilder. “It should feel like growth. When people experience joy, connection, and purpose during treatment, they are far more likely to sustain sobriety long term.”Preparing Clients for Life After Treatment:A defining feature of R & R Health’s sober living and outpatient addiction treatment services is the emphasis on real world preparation. Recovery does not end when formal treatment hours conclude. Long term success depends on the ability to navigate daily responsibilities, relationships, and stressors without returning to substance use.To support this transition, R & R Health integrates vocational coaching and life skills development into its programs. Clients receive guidance in areas such as job readiness, financial literacy, healthy communication, time management, and stress management.Case management services help clients coordinate care, set goals, and build routines that support accountability and stability. This practical support ensures that clients leave treatment with more than coping skills. They leave with confidence and direction.Serving Redondo Beach and the South Bay Community:R & R Health is deeply connected to the Redondo Beach community and surrounding South Bay areas, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Torrance, and Palos Verdes. The launch of new sober living and outpatient services reflects a commitment to meeting the needs of local residents seeking high quality addiction treatment close to home.The coastal location plays a meaningful role in the recovery experience. Access to nature, outdoor activities, and a calm environment supports emotional regulation and mental well being. Clients often find that the setting enhances mindfulness and encourages healthy routines.By offering services locally, R & R Health helps reduce barriers to treatment and keeps individuals connected to their families and support systems during recovery.Integrated Mental Health Support:In addition to addiction treatment, R & R Health’s new services continue to provide integrated mental health care for individuals experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma, mood disorders, and other mental health challenges. Treating mental health and addiction together reduces relapse risk and supports lasting stability.Clients receive coordinated care that addresses emotional health, behavioral patterns, and substance use simultaneously. This integrated model reflects the reality that mental health and addiction are closely connected and should not be treated in isolation.A New Standard for Recovery in Redondo Beach:The launch of sober living and outpatient addiction treatment services represents a new chapter for R & R Health and for recovery care in Redondo Beach. By combining clinical rigor with holistic healing, community connection, and real world preparation, the organization continues to redefine what effective treatment can look like.“Our mission has always been to help people reclaim their lives,” Wilder said. “With these new services, we are creating more opportunities for individuals in Redondo Beach and the South Bay to access recovery that is meaningful, sustainable, and truly life changing.”Learn More About Sober Living and Outpatient Addiction Treatment at R & R Health:Individuals and families interested in learning more about the newly launched sober living and outpatient addiction treatment services are encouraged to contact R & R Health directly. The admissions team provides confidential conversations, insurance verification, and guidance on selecting the appropriate level of care.About R & R Health:R & R Health is a holistic addiction and mental health treatment center located in Redondo Beach, California. The organization provides outpatient addiction treatment, intensive outpatient services, sober living residences, and integrated mental health care for adults and young people. R & R Health combines evidence based clinical therapies with experiential and holistic practices including surf therapy, yoga, creative arts, equine assisted activities, fitness based wellness, and vocational coaching. With a focus on healing the mind, body, and spirit, R & R Health helps individuals build meaningful, resilient, and lasting recovery.

