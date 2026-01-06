AssetBridge Capital Fund Announces 0.5% Dividend for Class B Investors, Marking Strong Early Performance

AssetBridge Capital Fund today announced a 0.5% dividend distribution to its Class B investors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetBridge Capital Fund today announced a 0.5% dividend distribution to its Class B investors, underscoring the fund’s strong early performance and disciplined investment strategy just months after launching operations in May 2025.The dividend reflects the fund’s continued focus on capital preservation, consistent income generation, and prudent deployment of investor capital into asset-backed opportunities. Since inception, AssetBridge Capital Fund has emphasized conservative underwriting, selective deal flow, and risk-adjusted returns, an approach that has enabled early distributions despite broader market volatility.“This distribution represents an important milestone for AssetBridge Capital Fund,” said Jay Tehrani, Chief Financial Officer. “From the outset, we were intentional about building a durable platform rather than pursuing rapid or speculative growth. Our priority has been to deploy capital responsibly, manage risk carefully, and create a structure capable of delivering sustainable results. Declaring a Class B dividend in our first year reflects the strength of that foundation.”Tehrani added that the fund’s early performance is the result of disciplined execution and operational rigor. “Every investment we make is evaluated through the lens of downside protection first,” he said. “We believe that consistency and capital preservation are what ultimately drive long-term success. This early distribution speaks to the quality of the assets we are originating and the disciplined processes supporting the portfolio.”Looking Ahead to 2026Building on its early momentum, AssetBridge Capital Fund enters 2026 with an expanded pipeline and a strong, forward-looking outlook. Management expects continued growth in deployed capital, increased deal velocity, and enhanced diversification across asset-backed investments, while maintaining the same conservative standards that guided the fund through its inaugural year.“As we move into 2026, our focus remains on controlled, thoughtful scaling,” Tehrani said. “We see compelling opportunities emerging as market conditions continue to evolve, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of them without compromising our underwriting discipline. Assuming stable market conditions, we anticipate more consistent distributions as the portfolio matures and capital is deployed efficiently.”Tehrani emphasized that transparency and investor alignment will remain central to the fund’s strategy. “Our objective is not just short-term performance, but long-term value creation. We are committed to clear communication, disciplined growth, and maintaining alignment with our investors at every stage of the fund’s evolution.”About AssetBridge Capital FundAssetBridge Capital Fund is a private investment fund focused on real estate-backed opportunities designed to generate consistent income while prioritizing capital preservation. Founded in 2025, the fund is managed by an experienced team with deep backgrounds in finance, real estate, and risk management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.