Qcells Earns Highest Trust Rating in 2026 America’s Most Trusted® Solar Panels Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of the 2026 America’s Most TrustedSolar Panels Study, which identified Qcells as the most trusted solar panel brand among consumers actively considering a solar energy purchase for their homes. In the 2026 rankings, Qcells earned the highest overall trust rating among the leading solar panel brands evaluated in the study, reflecting strong consumer perceptions of brand reliability, performance, and long-term value in residential solar installations.The 2026 America’s Most TrustedSolar Panels Study is based on 6,047 consumer opinions collected nationwide from individuals who reported actively shopping for or evaluating solar panel options within the past 12 months. The study evaluated nine of the most recognized and frequently shopped solar panel brands, providing insight into the manufacturers most visible and relevant to U.S. consumers.Qcells ranked first in the 2026 study with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.9 and a five-star trust rating. Silfab Solar and Canadian Solar ranked closely, also earning strong trust scores among active solar shoppers. Additional brands evaluated in the study included JA Solar, Maxeon, Longi, REC, JinkoSolar, and Tesla — representing a broad cross-section of major panel manufacturers considered by U.S. homeowners exploring solar adoption.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-solar-panel-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

