Commissioner Miller: Sterile Flies Remain Key to Eradicating New World Screwworm

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today addressed confirmation from Mexico’s National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) of New World screwworm (NWS) identified on December 27 in a six-day-old calf in the state of Tamaulipas, approximately 197 miles from the U.S.–Mexico border. This marks the first reported case in Tamaulipas and the northernmost active detection to date.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“The continued detections of New World screwworm near the Texas border are grim reminders of the serious threat this pest poses to our state. Thanks to the efforts of USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and USDA APHIS working in coordination with Mexico, its northward spread has been halted, and this recent case promises to be a one-off, for now. But to fully eradicate this threat, the bottom line remains unchanged: we need sterile flies. I said as much a year ago when I criticized the Biden Administration’s failed efforts to corral this pest—dollars don’t kill screwworms, sterile flies do.

Under President Trump’s leadership, Secretary Rollins and the USDA have now committed to a historic, targeted response that will deliver real results. Earlier this year, I was proud to stand alongside Secretary Rollins in Edinburg, Texas, as she unveiled her comprehensive five-point plan, and again at the Texas Capitol as that plan was expanded. I will continue to support and advocate for federal efforts to expand sterile insect fly production and infrastructure, because this proven strategy is key to the long-term eradication of New World screwworm.”

For the latest updates and guidance, producers are encouraged to monitor official communications from the Texas Department of Agriculture and USDA APHIS. For more information on the threat of New World screwworm, please visit www.screwworm.gov.

