RE: South Wheelock St to Industrial Park, Lyndon VT

Route 5 in Lyndon is now open to traffic. Delays may still be possible as the road is now opening, please drive safe.

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 12:16 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: South Wheelock St to Industrial Park, Lyndon VT

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Lyndonville Police Department

 

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

 

South Wheelock St to Industrial Park in Lyndon is currently closed down due to a stuck TT unit.  

 

The roadway will be closed for the next hour while they are trying to remove the TT unit, updates will be provided accordingly. ] Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

