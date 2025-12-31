Amplify Ability Celebrates One Year, Announces Expanded Focus on Disability Inclusion Beyond Compliance

Amplify Ability logo Roy Kirk Founder of Amplify Ability

Disability-led nonprofit Amplify Ability moves inclusion beyond compliance. With support from major tech nonprofit programs.

"Inclusion only works when disabled people are part of the decision-making," says Kirk. "Amplify Ability exists to help organizations turn values into action” — Roy Kirk

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplify Ability , a Portland-based, disability-led nonprofit, is marking its first anniversary with a push to scale its disability inclusion work, which it says is too often treated as a compliance requirement rather than a day-to-day operating standard.In its first year, the organization says it strengthened its operational capacity through in-kind product donations and nonprofit program services/credits from major platforms, including Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Canva, and Salesforce. Amplify Ability says the support helped it build repeatable systems without pulling focus away from mission delivery.Those tools are now used to streamline CRM and email outreach, create design assets for campaigns, and strengthen collaboration and document management—infrastructure the nonprofit says frees up time and attention for the more nuanced work of disability inclusion within broader ESG and DEI priorities.“Too often, disability inclusion gets reduced to compliance,” said Roy Kirk, a co-founder of Amplify Ability, in a statement. “Our goal is practical implementation—tools, training, and storytelling that make access real in everyday systems.”Moving beyond policy statementsThe nonprofit’s approach is built around a simple premise: many organizations have values statements and accommodations processes, but accessibility can remain inconsistent in practice—especially when disabled people are not centered in decision-making or implementation. Amplify Ability positions itself as an implementation partner that helps translate inclusive intent into routines, workflows, and culture that employees can actually experience.That emphasis is increasingly relevant for employers and community leaders navigating talent pipelines, retention pressures, and stakeholder expectations tied to social impact. Disability inclusion is often discussed under the umbrella of DEI. Still, advocates say it can be under-addressed in execution, leaving gaps between what organizations say and what people experience day-to-day. "Inclusion only works when disabled people are part of the decision-making," says Kirk. " Amplify Ability exists to help organizations turn values into action—so access isn't optional, and equity is built into how we work."Amplify Ability argues that inclusion becomes more durable when it is treated as a standard, not a special request—built into processes like communication norms, documentation, training, and the design of programs and workplaces.Three program lanesAmplify Ability organizes its work around three program areas designed to move teams from “good intentions to repeatable action.”ADA Conversations is the organization’s employer-facing education and dialogue channel, focused on helping teams move beyond minimum requirements toward making accessibility an operational standard. The program is designed to be practical and implementation-oriented, focused on changing day-to-day behaviors and systems rather than delivering a one-time awareness session.Voices Amplified is a storytelling initiative intended to elevate disabled perspectives and expand how disability is understood—shifting the narrative from “accommodation” to lived expertise and leadership. The organization frames storytelling not as branding, but as a mechanism for cultural change: increasing visibility, building empathy grounded in real experience, and creating more accurate public narratives.The third lane includes workforce access initiatives—programs that address barriers to participation and advancement, including skills access and transportation-related obstacles that can prevent qualified candidates from entering and remaining in the labor market. In practice, the nonprofit describes this work as reducing the friction points that keep disabled people from consistent participation in employment and professional development.Why this approach is resonatingAmplify Ability’s model is designed for organizations seeking measurable follow-through without reducing disability to a checklist. In business settings, the nonprofit says disability inclusion can be overlooked because it is frequently treated as a legal or HR issue rather than a leadership and design opportunity that touches culture, operations, communications, and stakeholder trust.By combining education, narrative change, and workforce access, the organization aims to provide an on-ramp for employers and partners seeking to move from policy commitments to implementation.What’s next in year twoAs Amplify Ability enters its second year, it says it is prioritizing three goals:Expanding partnerships with employers and community organizations to scale training and storytelling initiativesIncreasing program access through sponsorships and donor support that reduces participation barriersStrengthening implementation resources that help organizations embed disability inclusion into routine processesThe organization invites partners and supporters interested in sponsorship, collaboration, or media opportunities to connect via its listed contact channels.For more information, you can visit AmplifyAbility.org.

