Statement by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the conclusion of Slovenia's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council

SLOVENIA, December 31 - "As Slovenia today concludes its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Slovenian diplomacy, and in particular to Slovenia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, for their exceptionally successful work. Over these two years, marked by demanding challenges, you have demonstrated a high level of professionalism, diligence and commitment to the core principles of the contemporary international community. You have helped place Slovenia among the leading participants in international engagement. Through your work and often a proactive approach, you have shown the world that Slovenian foreign policy is principled, humane, free of double standards and respectful of the most vulnerable segments of the world's population. Your central guiding principles have been the pursuit of peace, the resolution and prevention of conflicts, the search for diplomatic solutions and the building of consensus among countries. I am proud of you and confident that you will be able to draw on the rich experience gained in the UN Security Council when addressing future international challenges, and to ensure that Slovenia continues to play a prominent role in international engagement."