Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,348 in the last 365 days.

Ken Daughty Jr. Releases New Book | Your Pain Has Purpose

Book cover of Your Pain Has Purpose by Ken Daughty, a faith-based book about finding purpose through pain and spiritual endurance

What Broke You Revealed Your Assignment

Inspirational quote graphic about pain and purpose, emphasizing faith, endurance, and spiritual growth

Book promo of Your Pain Has Purpose by Ken Daughty Jr., a faith-based book about finding purpose through pain and spiritual endurance

There’s a reason the pain didn’t break you. It was on Purpose! Get Your Copy Today

Ken Daughty Jr. releases his eighth book examining the role of trials. He challenges readers to see pain as a divine assignment, and use it to discover purpose.

Pain didn’t come to destroy you; it came to develop the part of you that destiny requires.”
— Ken Daughty Jr.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the pain and suffering you’ve been trying to escape is the very thing shaping your destiny? In his newest release, Your Pain Has Purpose, Ken Daughty Jr. confronts one of life’s hardest questions: Why does following YHWH involve so much suffering?

Daughty offers a deeply personal, Scripture-anchored message that reframes pain as divine preparation rather than generational curses, punishment, or abandonment. This latest work serves as a powerful follow-up to his acclaimed teaching and book Faithful Recovery, shared with the church throughout 2025, guiding readers from healing into endurance, identity, and spiritual maturity.

In Your Pain Has Purpose, Daughty dismantles the lies that attack faith and identity—such as the belief that pain signals failure, YHWH is mad at you, or that YHWH does not hear you. Instead, he teaches that faith is a choice, suffering refines character, and endurance produces unshakable hope. Through personal testimony and biblical truth, all believers are challenged to stop asking why and start trusting what YHWH is forming in them.

Beyond the pages of the book, Daughty is a pastor, consultant, life coach, entrepreneur, college professor, author and retired senior corporate leader with over 26 years of experience. He is the founder and CEO of Walk By Faith Worldwide and the author of eight books focused on faith, recovery, identity, and purpose. He has helped scores of other authors bring their stories to print. Through teaching, ministry, and daily online fellowship, Daughty continues to help others walk boldly into the life YHWH designed for them–modeling faith that stands, trusts, and believes even when circumstances remain uncertain.

Your Pain Has Purpose is available now at www.wbyf.site and is ideal for readers navigating trauma, hardships, recovery, spiritual growth, and seasons of transition—especially those ready to discover how pain becomes purpose in the hands of YHWH.

Book Information
Title: Your Pain Has Purpose
Author: Ken Daughty Jr.
Publisher: Walk By Faith Publishing
Formats: Paperback / eBook / Hardcover
Contact: wbyfworldwide@gmail.com
Availability: www.wbyf.site

Ken Daughty Jr.
Walk By Faith Worldwide
wbyfworldwide@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Author Showcase | Ken Daughty Jr. | Your Pain Has Purpose

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ken Daughty Jr. Releases New Book | Your Pain Has Purpose

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.