Ken Daughty Jr. Releases New Book | Your Pain Has Purpose

Ken Daughty Jr. releases his eighth book examining the role of trials. He challenges readers to see pain as a divine assignment, and use it to discover purpose.

Pain didn’t come to destroy you; it came to develop the part of you that destiny requires.” — Ken Daughty Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the pain and suffering you’ve been trying to escape is the very thing shaping your destiny? In his newest release, Your Pain Has Purpose, Ken Daughty Jr. confronts one of life’s hardest questions: Why does following YHWH involve so much suffering?Daughty offers a deeply personal, Scripture-anchored message that reframes pain as divine preparation rather than generational curses, punishment, or abandonment. This latest work serves as a powerful follow-up to his acclaimed teaching and book Faithful Recovery, shared with the church throughout 2025, guiding readers from healing into endurance, identity, and spiritual maturity.In Your Pain Has Purpose, Daughty dismantles the lies that attack faith and identity—such as the belief that pain signals failure, YHWH is mad at you, or that YHWH does not hear you. Instead, he teaches that faith is a choice, suffering refines character, and endurance produces unshakable hope. Through personal testimony and biblical truth, all believers are challenged to stop asking why and start trusting what YHWH is forming in them.Beyond the pages of the book, Daughty is a pastor, consultant, life coach, entrepreneur, college professor, author and retired senior corporate leader with over 26 years of experience. He is the founder and CEO of Walk By Faith Worldwide and the author of eight books focused on faith, recovery, identity, and purpose. He has helped scores of other authors bring their stories to print. Through teaching, ministry, and daily online fellowship, Daughty continues to help others walk boldly into the life YHWH designed for them–modeling faith that stands, trusts, and believes even when circumstances remain uncertain.Your Pain Has Purpose is available now at www.wbyf.site and is ideal for readers navigating trauma, hardships, recovery, spiritual growth, and seasons of transition—especially those ready to discover how pain becomes purpose in the hands of YHWH.Book InformationTitle: Your Pain Has PurposeAuthor: Ken Daughty Jr.Publisher: Walk By Faith PublishingFormats: Paperback / eBook / HardcoverContact: wbyfworldwide@gmail.comAvailability: www.wbyf.site

Author Showcase | Ken Daughty Jr. | Your Pain Has Purpose

