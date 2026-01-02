SOBEWFF® Announces Las’ Lap Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Cuisine Hosted by Kwame Onwuachi & Nina Compton

25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival Chef Kwame Onwauchi hosts Las Lap Link Up @ 25th Annual SOBEWFF Chef Nina Compton co-hosts Las' Lap Link Up @ SOBEWFF

Afro-Caribbean cuisine steps into the spotlight on Friday, February 20, 2026

SOBEWFF® has a special ability to celebrate culture through food. Afro-Caribbean cuisine is bold, joyful, and deeply rooted in history. Las' Lap Link Up captures that energy in a way only Miami can.” — Lee Schrager, Founder & Director of SOBEWFF®

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Afro-Caribbean food is having a long overdue moment—elevating from backyard cookouts and community festivals to celebrity chef-driven restaurants, food halls, pop-ups, and international menus - and now this popular cultural cuisine will be celebrated at Las’ Lap Link Up: A Celebration of Afro-Caribbean Cuisine hosted by Kwame Onwauchi and Nina Compton at the Food Network's 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One ( SOBEWFF ), on Friday, February 20, 2026, 10pm-1:00am, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel at 1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.Today, Afro-Caribbean cuisine is stepping into the spotlight as one of the most influential forces shaping today’s global food culture. No longer considered niche or ethnic cuisine, the Afro-Caribbean flavor profile is shaping menus, redefining hospitality, fueling festivals, and anchoring community-driven economic growth—proving that flavor, culture, and identity are inseparable - an expression of Black history, resilience, and joy. More than food, the rise of Afro-Caribbean cuisine signals a broader cultural shift—one where Caribbean flavors are recognized not as just "exotic", but as essential to the future of food.“One of the things that makes SOBEWFFspecial is our ability to celebrate culture through food,” said Lee Schrager , Founder and Director of SOBEWFF. “Afro-Caribbean cuisine is bold, joyful, and deeply rooted in history — and this event captures that energy in a way only Miami can.”Las’ Lap Link Up is anchored by celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi, one of the most influential chefs of his generation, known for championing Afro-Caribbean flavors with inventive flair. Las’ Lap, the restaurant, has officially opened in Miami Beach to widespread acclaim, infusing South Beach with its signature energy, island spirit, and a bold menu of world-class cocktails. His NYC restaurant Tatiana has been hailed as the best in the city, earning top accolades including The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ “Best New Restaurant” in North America (2023) and consistent praise from The New York Times as one of NYC’s top dining destinations. With his vibrant culinary perspective and boundary-pushing creativity, Onwuachi brings serious star power to the shores of Miami Beach.Joining him as co-host is Nina Compton, James Beard Award–winning chef and owner of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, celebrated for her soulful approach to Caribbean cuisine. Born and raised in Saint Lucia, she infuses her dishes with bold island flavors, refined technique, and personal storytelling drawn from her roots. Her culinary leadership and warm hospitality have made her one of the brightest forces in contemporary Caribbean dining.Rounding out the Las' Lap Link Up experience, award-winning DJ GQ will bring the heat to the Kimpton Surfcomber with his signature mix of dancehall and reggae beats, infusing his sets with the same cultural energy that has made him a mainstay on Y100 Miami and Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM Radio.This new generation of Afro-Caribbean chefs are providing cultural visibility and pride by reclaiming narrative power, presenting traditional Caribbean food being elevated without losing its soul.Featured Chefs include:Chef Kwame Onwauchi - New York, NYChef Nina Compton - Compère Lapin, New Orleans, LAChef Osei “Picky” Blackett - Oxtails and Cocktails, Trinidad & TobagoChef Finder Charles - Fin’s Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale, FLChef Anson Chin - Jamaica Kitchen, Miami, FLChef Tristan Epps-Long - Buboy, Houston, TXChef Andre Fowles - One Pot Foundation, New York, NYChef Kriss Kofi - Dub n Grub, Miami Gardens, FLChef Alain Lemaire - Ou Manje Deja?, Miami, FLChef Wayne Sharpe - JRK! Miami, Miami, FLChef Hugh Sinclair - Chef Irie Spice, Inc, Miami, FLChef Cleveland Smith - Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream, Dania Beach, FLAt Las’ Lap Link Up, guests will explore the bold tastes, rhythms, and stories of the Caribbean told through signature dishes, chef-driven interpretations, and immersive cultural moments. From jerk and curry to spices and sweets, the event celebrates how Afro-Caribbean cuisine continues to evolve—honoring tradition while embracing innovation.Event information and tickets: https://sobewff.org/islands/

25th Annual SOBWFF sizzle reel

