Impulse Wellness Selected to Present at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas as a North Carolina Digital Health Startup

Impulse Wellness, a North Carolina digital health startup, will present its wearable biofeedback platform for home stroke rehabilitation at CES® 2026.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impulse Wellness , a North Carolina–based digital health startup transforming stroke rehabilitation through wearable biofeedback and AI-driven exergaming, announced today that it has been selected to present at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Impulse Wellness is one of only three startups representing North Carolina and will exhibit in the Eureka Park section, the meeting’s premier showcase for early-stage innovation within the Digital Health section.CES, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is the world’s most influential technology event, convening global leaders in healthcare, consumer electronics, venture capital, and policy. Selection for Eureka Park is highly competitive and reserved for startups demonstrating strong technical innovation, market potential, and real-world impact. This year the global technology event runs from January 6th through 9th and expects close to 150,000 attendees, representing over 158 countries.Impulse Wellness will present its flagship technology, the BEST (Bluetooth Electromyography Stroke Therapy) system, a home-based rehabilitation platform designed to help individuals post-stroke regain motor function through wearable muscle sensing (electromyography [EMG]), real-time AI-driven biofeedback, and adaptive exergames. The system enables users to “play their way through recovery,” transforming repetitive therapy into an engaging, data-driven experience that can be used independently at home while remaining connected to clinicians via secure remote monitoring.“Being selected to represent North Carolina at CES is a major milestone for us,” said Jasper Mark, Founder and CEO of Impulse Wellness. “Stroke rehabilitation remains one of the most underserved areas in digital health. Our mission is to close the gap between what patients need and what traditional therapy can deliver, especially once they leave the clinic. CES provides an unparalleled platform to demonstrate how accessible, affordable technology can fundamentally change recovery outcomes.”Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, with nearly 8 million people living post-stroke and approximately 675,000 new stroke survivors each year experiencing motor impairments such as hemiparesis. While the total U.S. stroke therapeutics and treatment market exceeds $100 billion, outpatient stroke-related costs alone approach $17.5 billion annually, with roughly $5 billion attributed to rehabilitation services. Despite this scale, access to high-quality, sustained therapy remains limited by cost, geography, and patient adherence.Impulse Wellness addresses these challenges with a cost-effective, home-based solution targeted at individuals within the critical first year post-stroke, those with the greatest potential for functional recovery. The BEST system integrates a comfortable, washable EMG garment with an AI-powered mobile application that delivers personalized feedback, adaptive difficulty, and gamified exercises designed to improve engagement and long-term adherence. Secure cloud-based data sharing allows therapists and care teams to remotely monitor progress and adjust treatment plans without requiring frequent in-person visits.Founded by graduate students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University, development of the BEST system has been supported by $1.25 million in competitively awarded, non-dilutive federal funding, underscoring the technical rigor and translational potential of the platform. Impulse Wellness has also worked in close partnership with North Carolina State University’s ASSIST Center , a National Science Foundation funded Engineering Research Center, to advance the design and performance of its wearable sensing technology.“Clinicians told us they need better visibility into muscle activation patterns outside the clinic, and patients told us they want therapy that is motivating, simple, and affordable,” said Mark. “BEST was built at the intersection of those needs, using clinical-grade sensing and modern game design to make rehabilitation both effective and engaging.”At CES 2026, Impulse Wellness will engage with healthcare leaders, investors, policymakers, and technology partners to demonstrate how wearable sensing, AI, and digital therapeutics can redefine recovery for millions of people living with neurological injury.Impulse Wellness will be exhibiting in Eureka Park (Booth #61239), Digital Health, at CES2026, Las Vegas, NV.# # #For more information, please contact Jasper Mark at 919-539-1815Visit our website at www.impulsewellness.org

