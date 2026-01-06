Fountainhead Control Rooms Appoints Kyle Mundt as Director of Design and Marketing

The Gastonia, NC. Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) The Anne Arundel Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) SPF Elite Consoles - 911/PSAP Center Layout

Fountainhead Control Rooms names Kyle Mundt Director of Design and Marketing, strengthening leadership in mission-critical control room solutions.

"Adding Kyle to our leadership team reflects our long-term commitment to thoughtful design, technical rigor, and meaningful engagement with our clients," said Jamie Clark, President of Fountainhead.

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountainhead Control Rooms has appointed Kyle Mundt as Director of Design and Marketing, Control Room Solutions, strengthening the company’s leadership in the planning and delivery of mission-critical environments.Mundt brings more than 35 years of experience spanning industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and technical sales. A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, he has built a career focused on complex, high-reliability systems, including control room environments where performance, ergonomics, and durability are essential.His experience includes work on hundreds of control room projects nationwide, including nuclear power plant control rooms at St. Lucie and Indian Point. Earlier in his career, Mundt contributed to the design of semiconductor manufacturing equipment for organizations such as IBM, ASML, Kodak, Western Digital, and Daifuku, and later played a key role in the development of control room console systems widely deployed in mission-critical facilities. More recently, he led the design and launch of the GO Rapid Response tactical trailer platform, developed in close collaboration with fire, rescue, and emergency response teams.Mundt is a multiple award-winning designer, with recognition including the Industrial Design Excellence Award (IDSA) Gold, as well as honors from the Edison Awards, RVX, National Geographic Adventure, and Men’s Health. Across industries, his work has emphasized functional design, user-centered workflows, and systems built for demanding operational environments.“Having worked on control rooms ranging from public safety to nuclear facilities, I understand how design decisions directly affect operator performance and long-term reliability,” said Mundt. “I look forward to applying that experience to help Fountainhead continue raising the bar for control room solutions.”“Adding Kyle to our leadership team reflects our long-term commitment to thoughtful design, technical rigor, and meaningful engagement with our clients,” said Jamie Clark, President of Fountainhead. “His experience directly supports our mission to deliver best-in-class control room environments.”Mundt joins Fountainhead Control Rooms as the company continues to expand its work across public safety, utilities, and other mission-critical sectors.About Fountainhead Control RoomsFountainhead Control Rooms is a global provider of command and control room solutions, delivering leading-edge design and products for mission-critical and collaborative environments. From network operations centers and power and utility control rooms to military command centers and public safety facilities, we create purpose-built spaces that support people, processes, and technology at peak performance. With deep industry experience and a proven design methodology, we ensure ergonomic, human-focused solutions tailored to each client’s operational needs. Our markets include Network Operations Centers, Security Monitoring, Military & Government, Public Safety, Power & Utility, Process Control, Transportation, and Oil, Gas & Chemical.

