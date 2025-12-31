Missouri health officials urge flu prevention amid seasonal uptick

For Immediate Release:

Dec. 31, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports a significant increase in influenza activity across the state as the 2025–2026 flu season progresses. As shown on the Missouri Influenza Surveillance Dashboard, DHSS has recorded 9,255 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases and 558 flu-related hospitalizations statewide. Flu activity in Missouri typically begins in October and peaks during the winter months. This season, emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and positive lab tests have climbed above baseline levels in the first week of December, prompting health officials to remind residents of the importance of preventive measures. “Flu is more than just a seasonal inconvenience—it can lead to serious health outcomes, especially in vulnerable populations,” said Dr. George Turabelidze, state epidemiologist. “Influenza vaccination and simple preventive steps are key to keeping Missouri families healthy this winter.” The best defense against influenza is annual vaccination. DHSS recommends that everyone aged six months and older receive a flu shot as soon as possible. Vaccination reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and complications, especially for high-risk groups such as seniors, young children and individuals with chronic health conditions. Additional steps to protect yourself and others include: Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cover coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow, not your hands. Avoid close contact with sick individuals: If you are ill, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever subsides. Limit face-touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth to reduce self-inoculation and the spread of germs. Clean surfaces: To reduce influenza risk, consistently clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces which could be contaminated with flu viruses. For more information on flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit health.mo.gov.

