Rubin Design Co. Caps Off 2025 With Award-Winning Work, High-Growth Brand and Website Launches

Graphis Gold Award for Meat N Bone's sausage packaging

See how we reveal our top secrets in bringing our clients a higher ROI and brand success.

CityRx’s rapid growth showed us how impactful branding can be when trust is designed with intention — especially in highly regulated industries.” — Lexy Rubin

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubin Design Co., an award-winning graphic design studio, led by Lexy Rubin, is closing out 2025 with a standout year.Multi-million dollar revenue after launchRubin Design Co partnered with tech company Castle Interactive, launching a new brand identity and website for CityRx , a rapidly growing pharmacy marketplace. Within just four months of launch, CityRx surpassed $5 million in monthly revenue, growth largely attributed to a trust-forward brand system and digital experience designed to appeal to pharmacists entering the platform.Wrapped in affordable luxuryIn the retail and lifestyle industry, Rubin Design Co. collaborated with fashion company Echo New York to execute targeted email marketing campaigns that reached thousands of customers nationwide leading into the brand’s peak retail season. “We treated each campaign like a gallery wall. Discernment and subtlety allowed the photography to do it’s part and elevate the product in a beautiful way.” - Lexy RubinInternational RecognitionBeyond custom applications, Rubin Design Co. led several major brand transformations in 2025. The studio unveiled a full rebrand for the well-known investment firm KSV Global, relaunching the company as Crossrange with a modern identity and visual story which reached international recognition.Gold Award from GraphisThe studio was awarded a Gold Award from Graphis, one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions, for its packaging work for Sunshine Provisions and Meat N’ Bone. The winning projects were recognized for their bold visual systems, strategic storytelling, and ability to perform in highly competitive retail environments.“2025 was about momentum and adaptability — building brands that are visually strong, discoverable, and positioned for real growth,” said Rubin. “Our goal is to capture the company's success story in the most compelling way possible. We are experts at storytelling and have the ability to transform businesses into their dream business that they can be proud of.” says Lexy RubinLooking ahead to 2026, Rubin Design Co. continues to expand its offerings across branding, packaging, website design, and SEO-driven digital strategy, helping ambitious brands stand out and stay visible.About Rubin Design Co.Rubin Design Co. is a graphic design and brand strategy studio specializing in branding, packaging, digital experiences, SEO, and illustration for food, retail, finance, and lifestyle brands. Led by founder Lexy Rubin, the studio is humbled to be known in the community as the best UI/UX agency in Palm Beach, Florida . As a studio, we are proud of our ability to translate brand trust into measurable growth. We do this by building out a brand model, developing a custom website that allures viewers into the story, and surpasses the client’s competition with our SEO strategies.Media Contact:Rubin Design Co.Email: info@rubindesignco.comWebsite: www.rubindesignco.com

