Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident- Duty to Report
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002192
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/03/2025 at 0843 hours
LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident- Duty to Report
ACCUSED: Matika Lynch
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orford, NH
VICTIM: Kevin Wilson
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a traffic crash in Orange, VT. The complainant, Kevin Wilson, stated he was sideswiped by another motorist while making a left turn into the Tow Clerk’s Office on Route 302. He stated the other operator failed to provide her name or insurance information. Subsequent investigation indicated that Matika Lynch was the other operator. She was issued a citation on 12/28/2025 by NH State Police.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/28/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Courts, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
