Berlin Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident- Duty to Report

CASE#: 25A3002192

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/03/2025 at 0843 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident- Duty to Report

ACCUSED: Matika Lynch

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orford, NH

VICTIM: Kevin Wilson

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a traffic crash in Orange, VT. The complainant, Kevin Wilson, stated he was sideswiped by another motorist while making a left turn into the Tow Clerk’s Office on Route 302. He stated the other operator failed to provide her name or insurance information. Subsequent investigation indicated that Matika Lynch was the other operator. She was issued a citation on 12/28/2025 by NH State Police.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/28/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Courts, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

