South Beach Wine & Food Festival® Presents The Cookout Hosted by JJ Johnson with Performance by Hip Hop Legend Fat Joe

25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival Chef JJ Johnson hosts The Cookout Hip hop legend Fat Joe set to perform at The Cookout

A Celebration of African American Culture & Cuisine Returns to Miami Beach

The Cookout s a cultural celebration where unique flavors and great music collide to celebrate the culture. It’s about honoring the food, stories, and joy that define the Black experience.” — Chef JJ Johnson

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival) announces the return of The Cookout , an immersive, culture-forward culinary celebration hosted by acclaimed Chef JJ Johnson with a special performance by hip hop legend Fat Joe, taking place Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.More than a food event, The Cookout is a high-energy gathering rooted in tradition, flavor, and the food that binds diverse communities. Inspired by the rich culinary heritage of African American and Caribbean culture, and set against the oceanfront backdrop of the Eden Roc’s beachside pool, guests will enjoy a vibrant, outdoor experience with the vibe of a backyard party meets world-class food festival. Capping off the evening, rap icon Fat Joe will light up the stage with his legendary “lean back” performance, bringing his Bronx-bred hip hop energy and chart-topping hits to an unforgettable finale of The Cookout.“This is not a barbecue — it’s a cultural celebration,” said host Chef JJ Johnson. “The Cookout is where unique flavors and great music collide to celebrate the culture. It’s about honoring the food, stories, and joy that define the Black experience.”Attendees can expect lively DJ sets, stylish guests, interactive chef moments, and an unforgettable sensory experience that celebrates the flavors of the African Diaspora.2026 FEATURED CHEFS INCLUDE:Chef JJ Johnson – FIELDTRIP (New York, NY)Chef Taneisha Bernal – T Cooks with Flave (Miami, FL)Chef Osei “Picky” Blackett – Oxtails and Cocktails (Trinidad & Tobago)Chef Courtney Davis – Sunday Dinner (Fort Lauderdale, FL)Chef Catherine Hinds – Sugar Dumplin (Miami, FL)Chef Shawn Osbey – Chef Shawn (Atlanta, GA)Chef Hugh Sinclair – Chef Irie Spice (Fort Lauderdale, FL)Chef Daren Reid – Purplelit Oyster Company (Miami Gardens, FL)Chef Wayne Sharpe – JRK! (Miami, FL)Cleveland Smith – Cleveland’s Old Fashion Ice Cream (Dania Beach, FL)Aamir Taylor – Italian Vice (Miami, FL)Atmosphere Highlights Include:• Oceanfront poolside setting• Live DJ and curated music vibes by internationally acclaimed DJ Too Much• Unlimited tastings of signature dishes and beverages by Black chefs• Stylish, vibrant, and culture-forward dress code encouragedTickets for The Cookout are $175 available at https://sobewff.org/cookout/

25th Annual SOBWFF sizzle reel

