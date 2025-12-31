Dr. Dianne Olvera, Ph.D., BCET Author | Professor | Board-Certified Educational Therapist | Former U.S. Diplomat

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dianne Olvera—commonly known as Dr. O—is an internationally experienced educator, author, and communication expert who helps people transform relationships through intentional language, self-awareness, and respect for individual differences.With over forty years of experience in the U.S. diplomatic service, higher education, research, and educational therapy, Dr. Olvera provides a unique and impactful perspective on communication. Her work blends subtle diplomatic strategies with doctorates in Bilingual Special Education and Language, Reading, and Culture, offering practical tools that help people feel seen, heard, and empowered.Before entering academia, Dr. Olvera served as a diplomat for the U.S. government in Argentina and Mexico, including acting as Vice Consul at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. Immersed in high-stakes intercultural settings, she developed a strong interest in what she calls the “language of power”—the unspoken ways people gather information, build trust, and influence outcomes. This insight continues to guide her respectful and practical communication style today.As a professor, Dr. Olvera has taught at the University of Arizona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, University of California, Santa Barbara, Brandman University, and the University of Massachusetts Global. Her research and practice focus on bilingual education, autism spectrum differences, non-verbal learning challenges, social-emotional development, and interpersonal communication.Dr. Olvera is the author of The Power of Connection: Understanding Individual Differences to Uplift and Empower and Ask, Don’t Tell: Six Easy Steps to Improve Communication, Self-Control, and Interpersonal Relationships. Her work shows how small, intentional changes in language—such as asking instead of directing, maintaining eye contact, and respecting different processing styles—can greatly boost confidence, leadership, and human connection.Recognized by Influential Women for her advocacy and impact, Dr. Olvera addresses educators, parents, leaders, and organizations seeking practical strategies for navigating today’s fast-paced, media-driven world. Her main message is clear and powerful: self-awareness forms the basis of true self-esteem, and connection is fostered through our communication—one interaction at a time.Suggested Interview TopicsThe “Language of Power” and What Diplomacy Teaches Us About Everyday CommunicationWhy Asking Is More Powerful Than TellingUsing subtle communication strategies impacts confidence, leadership, and behavior.How to use eye contact to build confidence, self-awareness, and bring about change.Building self-esteem through self-awareness enhances leadership skills.Contact & MediaWebsite: https://www.drdianneolvera.com Email: drdianneo4@gmail.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drdianneolvera/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/drdianneolveraauthor Learn More about Dr. Dianne Olvera:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/drdianne-olvera or through her website, https://www.drdianneolvera.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women offers a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and produce content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

