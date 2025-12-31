Collaborative MicroLED brake-light prototype developed by VueReal and Flex-N-Gate.

Collaboration delivers a next-generation brake-light prototype combining Flex-N-Gate lighting expertise with VueReal’s MicroLED technology.

VueReal is excited to announce our recent partnership with Flex-N-Gate.” — VueReal Communications

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VueReal Inc.440 Philip Street, Unit #100Waterloo, Ontario, CanadaN2L 5R9Together, our teams collaborated to design and produce a next-generation brake-light prototype that showcases the future of automotive lighting. By combining Flex-N-Gate ’s extensive expertise in high-quality automotive lighting systems with VueReal’s MicroSolid Printing™ platform for MicroLED lighting, we created a demonstrator that highlights how MicroLED technology can elevate on-the-road communication.This prototype demonstrates the potential of MicroLEDs to:• Enhance lighting flexibility• Enable dynamic, context-aware signaling• Support more intelligent vehicle-to-vehicle interactionsWe invite you to visit us at CES 2026 this January at the Venetian Expo, Booth Group #50755, as part of the Ontario, Canada Pavilion, to experience our collaborative work firsthand.A special thank you to the entire Flex N Gate group for driving this project forward on an exceptionally short timeline. Your dedication made this milestone possible.About VueRealVueReal is revolutionizing the microLED and sensing industries through its proprietary MicroSolid Printing™ technology, which enables high-efficiency, scalable production of advanced microLED displays and other micro semiconductor devices. By delivering innovative display, sensor, and micro device solutions for various applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial markets, VueReal aims to enable new applications and experiences across industries. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com

