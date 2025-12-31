Influential Women Profiles Rebecca Hayes Thomas, CPA: A Legacy of Leadership in Finance and Mentorship

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating a Four-Decade Career of Excellence in Global ManufacturingRebecca Hayes Thomas, CPA, a distinguished finance leader with an extensive career spanning over four decades, has made significant contributions to global manufacturing giants, including Alcoa, Arconic, and Howmet Aerospace. As a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Rebecca has built her career on a steadfast foundation of cost accounting, compliance, and auditing, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in the finance industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Rebecca has developed profound expertise in internal controls, financial management, and lean manufacturing. Her leadership roles have shaped financial operations and governance across multiple business units, exemplifying her commitment to excellence and innovation. During her tenure at Alcoa and its successor companies, she advanced through numerous key positions, including Financial and Manufacturing Manager, Operations Controller, Director of Internal Control, and Director of Internal Compliance. Her leadership was pivotal in spearheading global initiatives that enhanced internal controls, ensured compliance with corporate policies, and strengthened audit readiness across financial, environmental, IT, and export functions.Rebecca’s leadership style is characterized by her dedication to coaching and developing high-performing, diverse teams. She has fostered operational excellence and professional growth among her staff, earning recognition for her ability to inspire and motivate. Her profound belief in the values instilled by her parents has been a driving force throughout her life, shaping her work ethic, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Rebecca has received is the reminder that people pay close attention to how you conduct yourself not only when you succeed, but also when you face disappointment. For her, this lesson underscores the importance of professionalism, grace, and integrity in every circumstance, reinforcing that character is revealed just as much in setbacks as it is in achievements.When advising young women entering her industry, Rebecca emphasizes patience and perspective. She encourages them to remember that a career is a marathon, not a sprint—one that requires resilience, self-compassion, and the ability to learn from both successes and failures.In her field, one of the greatest challenges Rebecca identifies is making cost accounting engaging and appealing to younger professionals. With many seeking constant stimulation, retaining top talent in roles that involve demanding and repetitive work requires creativity, mentorship, and clear communication about long-term value and growth.At the core of Rebecca’s philosophy are the values of integrity, trust, and communication. She believes that doing the right thing, fostering honest relationships, and maintaining open, transparent dialogue are essential for lasting success and meaningful connections. These principles guide her approach to leadership, collaboration, and everyday interactions, ensuring her work is grounded in respect and authenticity.Now retired, Rebecca remains passionate about mentoring emerging finance professionals and supporting organizations in maintaining financial integrity and operational efficiency. Her career reflects a deep commitment to excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement—values that have guided her journey from internal auditor to a trusted financial advisor within some of the world’s leading industrial companies.Rebecca currently resides in Suwanee, Georgia, where she continues to engage with the professional community, championing leadership development and inspiring the next generation of finance leaders.Learn More about Rebecca Hayes Thomas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-thomas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.