Influential Women Spotlight: Dominique 'Nicki' Reshel Batiste Advancing Global Security, Education, and Dialogue

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journal Director and CIRIS Podcast Co-Host Bridges Scholarship, Service, and Public Engagement in International AffairsDominique “Nicki” Reshel Batiste, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, now residing in Murrieta, California, is a distinguished scholar, editor, and thought leader in international relations and global security. She currently serves as Journal Director for the Center for International Relations and International Security (CIRIS) and as co-host of the CIRIS Round Table podcast. In these roles, Dominique plays a critical part in shaping contemporary discourse on international policy, diplomacy, and security by overseeing peer review and scholarly evaluation of academic research. Under her leadership, CIRIS publications have been formally accepted into the U.S. Library of Congress, reinforcing the organization’s credibility and impact within the global academic and policy communities.With more than eight years of experience in academic research and publication, Dominique has developed deep expertise in international security, comparative politics, and the operational frameworks of nongovernmental organizations. Her work is distinguished by a rigorous, data-driven approach, supported by advanced proficiency in statistical and qualitative analysis tools, including SPSS, RStudio, Python, and NVivo. This technical expertise allows her to evaluate complex political and security trends with precision, contributing research that is both analytically sound and globally relevant.Dominique’s commitment to global education and long-term security is further reflected in her pursuit of a Doctor of Education (EdD) in International and Comparative Education at National University. Her doctoral research focuses on expanding access to high-quality education worldwide and examining its economic and political implications. By exploring the intersection of education, governance, and global development, Dominique seeks to advance policy solutions that strengthen international stability and opportunity through education.Blending analytical depth with public engagement, Dominique’s career extends well beyond traditional academic spaces. In addition to her work at CIRIS, she has contributed to research on international diplomacy and political trends and remains actively involved in initiatives such as the San Diego Diplomacy Council. Through leadership, mentorship, and collaborative dialogue, she has earned recognition as a thoughtful and respected voice in political science and global security—one who bridges scholarship with real-world impact.Dominique attributes her success to resilience, dedication, and a lifelong commitment to learning. Her journey is defined by service and perseverance, shaped by her experience as a Police Officer and her 12 years of service in the United States Army. These roles instilled discipline, leadership, and a profound sense of responsibility that continue to guide her professional life. Today, she engages daily with professionals across education, science, politics, and history, conducting interviews and facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange that informs and elevates public understanding of global issues.Her academic path is equally compelling. After leaving formal schooling at the age of 15, Dominique later earned her GED, followed by an Associate’s degree, a Bachelor’s degree, and ultimately a Master’s Degree in International Relations. This nontraditional journey fuels her passion for education, growth, and creating lasting impact, inspiring her to pursue excellence and advocate for expanded access to learning worldwide.The most influential career advice Dominique has received is to embrace opportunities even when they feel daunting and to trust mentors who recognize potential before it is fully realized. Sergey Oudman, CEO of CIRIS, played a pivotal role in her development by supporting and publishing her early work and encouraging her to pursue graduate studies. His mentorship reinforced the importance of perseverance, consistency, and taking bold steps forward. Dominique now shares that wisdom with young women entering her field, emphasizing that consistency in values, effort, and learning builds credibility and creates the foundation for long-term success. “By showing up reliably, maintaining your values, and committing to continuous learning, you set yourself up for meaningful success,” she says.Within academia, Dominique identifies imposter syndrome as one of the most significant challenges facing highly educated political scientists. She views this not only as an obstacle but as an opportunity to cultivate confidence, mutual support, and empowerment within academic communities. Guided by integrity, dedication, and service, Dominique remains deeply committed to making a meaningful difference. She takes pride in her academic publications on ResearchGate, including her research on Russia, which reflects years of curiosity, discipline, and commitment to advancing knowledge. Ultimately, her work is driven by purpose—honoring her ancestors while building a legacy of possibility, service, and opportunity for her son, nieces, and nephews, and contributing to a stronger, more informed global future.

