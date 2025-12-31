Influential Women Profiles Trisha Ongjoco Ligeralde, Driving Care and Community at Interim Healthcare La Jolla

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Care with Connection and Strategy with Heart, Driving Human‑Centered Impact in HealthcareTrisha Ongjoco Ligeralde’s remarkable journey in the healthcare industry began at the tender age of 18, where her passion for service and compassion took root. Over the years, Trisha has navigated various roles, gaining invaluable insights and fostering deep relationships that transcend job titles. Her evolution as a healthcare leader is a testament to her adaptability, curiosity, and commitment to learning from those around her.From the outset, Trisha’s path has been significantly influenced by the people she encounters. “Experiencing my father’s health journey at a young age shaped my understanding of compassion, accountability, and the importance of genuine human connection,” Trisha reflects. These early experiences laid the groundwork for her career, emphasizing that progress is built on trust, shared vision, and consistent dedication.Currently, Trisha excels as the Senior Business Development and Brand Ambassador at Interim HealthCare of La Jolla, where she plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s future. Trisha spearheads strategic partnerships, focusing on building relationships with top-tier collaborators to enhance the brand’s visibility and impact. Her expertise lies in identifying potential partnerships and delivering personalized solutions that drive growth and community engagement. Through her innovative social media strategies and content creation, she amplifies brand awareness while embodying the company’s core values in every interaction.Trisha’s vision extends beyond traditional business metrics; she is committed to creating a boutique, luxury brand experience that sets Interim HealthCare apart in the healthcare landscape. By partnering with high-profile organizations, she delivers exceptional service that elevates the standard of care, positioning Interim HealthCare of La Jolla as a trusted leader in home care.A champion for women’s empowerment, Trisha believes in the power of collaboration over competition. She asserts, “When women support one another, everyone rises,” emphasizing the importance of community in achieving shared goals.At the heart of Trisha’s success is her unwavering intention and grit, qualities she attributes to her mother, whose strength, humility, and quiet leadership have been a constant source of inspiration. “The woman I am—and the resilience I lead with—exists because of her,” Trisha states, honoring the legacy of perseverance that continues to drive her today.Learn More about Trisha Ongjoco Ligeralde:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/trisha-ongjocoligeralde Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

