2026 Outlook: U.S. Solar Adapts to Policy Shifts as Retrofitting and New Technology Drive Growth

PV Hardware USA expects policy adaptation, domestic manufacturing progress and energy storage to shape the next phase of industry growth

While policy shifts created challenges across the value chain, they also compelled the industry to become more resilient and strategic. ” — Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development for PVH USA

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a year defined by policy uncertainty and market recalibration, the U.S. solar industry is entering 2026 with a renewed focus on technology innovation, operational efficiency and retrofitting existing assets, according to PV Hardware USA (PVH USA). While shifting U.S. policy continues to influence development strategies, industry leaders expect modernization of existing solar sites and expanded energy storage deployment to emerge as key growth drivers in the year ahead.

2025 built significantly on 2024’s trends, with commercial solar experiencing explosive early growth fueled by policy deadlines and strong manufacturing, positioning it for record-breaking overall performance. The U.S. added 21 GW of utility-scale solar to the grid in 2025, and solar accounted for 75% of new generation installed in 2025, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Managing changing U.S. policy

In 2025, solar developers and suppliers were forced to navigate an evolving policy landscape that affected project timelines, financing structures and procurement strategies. Uncertainty around trade policy, incentives and regulatory frameworks pushed companies to reassess risk, tighten operational discipline and prioritize flexibility in project planning.

“While policy shifts created challenges across the value chain, they also compelled the industry to become more resilient and strategic,” said Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development for PVH USA. “Developers are now building business models that can adapt more quickly to regulatory change, which ultimately strengthens the sector.”

One of the most notable responses to policy pressure in 2025 was continued investment in domestic manufacturing and supply chain localization. Companies across the solar ecosystem worked to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers, improve lead times and better align with U.S. content requirements. This shift, while gradual, is helping create a more stable foundation for long-term growth and is expected to continue shaping procurement decisions in the coming year.

Technology innovation also advanced in 2025, particularly in areas designed to address increasingly complex project environments. New solutions focused on challenging terrain conditions, improved weather resistance and system durability helped developers unlock sites that were previously considered marginal or cost prohibitive.

“These advancements are enabling more precise engineering and better performance predictability,” Bitar said. “Technology is no longer just a differentiator. It is becoming essential to project viability.”

Retrofitting opportunities, storage to define 2026

Looking ahead, PVH USA expects retrofitting existing solar assets with modern technology to become a major area of opportunity over the next 12 months. As a significant portion of U.S. solar capacity ages, owners are increasingly evaluating upgrades that can extend system life, improve performance and increase returns without the complexity of greenfield development.

Energy storage is poised to play a defining role in the next phase of solar growth as developers seek to improve grid reliability, manage intermittency and maximize the value of existing generation assets. By pairing storage with both new and existing solar installations, developers can improve grid flexibility, enhance project economics and support broader energy transition goals.

“As storage becomes more integrated into solar projects, it will fundamentally change how value is created and delivered,” Bitar said. “In 2026, storage will move from an add-on to a core component of solar infrastructure.”

