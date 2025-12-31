2026 New Year Message by Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Sam Hou Fai

MACAU, December 31 - Dear fellow residents, friends,

As the old year gives way to the new, a new chapter of brilliance unfolds. The resounding chimes of 2026 are ready to ring. At this wonderful moment as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, on behalf of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), I would like to extend my heartfelt festive greetings to all fellow residents, as well as friends at home and abroad who support and attach great importance to the development of Macao.

The year 2025 is a year of mega events, grand occasions and joyous episodes for our motherland. This year, new and solid steps have been taken on the path of Chinese modernisation. The military parade was successfully held on September 3, the 14th Five-Year Plan was concluded with great success and the grand blueprint for the country’s future development in the upcoming five years has been mapped out in the 15th Five-Year Plan. The people of Macao are immensely proud of the great achievements made by our motherland.

The development of the SAR in 2025 has been exceptional. With the strong leadership of the central authorities and the staunch support of the motherland, the great importance attached by the central authorities’ agencies in Macao and the patriotic organisations of Macao, as well as the generous support from all sectors across Macao, we stayed united to thoroughly follow President Xi’s spirit delivered in the important speeches, resolutely uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, proactively grasp all development opportunities, overcome various difficulties and challenges, facilitate comprehensive development of various projects of the SAR.

Last year, the eighth Legislative Assembly election was successfully completed, the oath-taking procedures for all civil servants were concluded, the “patriots administering Macao” principle was fully implemented and a series of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was successfully held. The successful completion of the 15th National Games was a vivid demonstration of the successful integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. A special point to note, in particular, was each and every one of us worked shoulder to shoulder to successfully combat the challenges posed by super typhoon Ragasa to safeguard the safety and property of the general public.

Last year, we accelerated administration reform, established coordination and liaison mechanisms, integrated and reorganised various departments, promoted e-governance and continuously improved administrative efficiency. We focused on promoting economic recovery and appropriate economic diversification, strengthening policy support and increasing investment efforts, initiating preliminary work for the establishment of the government-led industrial and guidance funds in a progressive manner. We bolstered healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry and closed down “satellite casinos” in accordance with the law. New progress in the construction of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has been made. Robust growth was seen in the development of the “four new industries” and the number of Macao-funded businesses and enterprises, as well as Macao residents living and working in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has significantly increased. The integration and connectivity between Macao and Hengqin was further strengthened. By implementing targeted policies to help the ones in need and concentrating on the provision of eldercare and childcare services, better efforts and resources have been made and gathered in order to provide better employment opportunities and services for education, healthcare, welfare, eldercare, childcare and housing for the betterment of people’s livelihood. By increasing the amounts for pensions, old age and disability allowances and launching the Childcare Subsidy Scheme, people’s basic living needs have been secured. Meanwhile, by leveraging Macao’s strengths, we strengthened our internal coordination and external connectivity and exerted efforts to enhance Macao’s global influence and competitiveness.

Last year, we stayed committed to forging resilience through challenges, consolidating strength through perseverance, staying united through solidarity and breaking new ground through dedication. We have composed a new chapter for the development of the SAR, leaving footprints as we braved forward and embarked on a new journey to the future.

The year 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan of our country and the Third Five-Year Plan of Macao. We will proactively align with the development strategies of the 15th Five-Year Plan and scientifically draw up and implement the Third Five-Year Plan, grasp all development opportunities in order to yield better achievements for the SAR. We will stay committed to upholding defence for national security, consolidate the foundation of patriotism for our country and Macao and maintain overall social harmony and stability. We will resolutely uphold and perfect the principle of executive-led system, continue to deepen public administration reform and enhance governance efficiency. We are determined to solidify the promotion of appropriate economic diversification, effectively implement the strategic planning of economic diversification, expedite the establishment of the government-led industrial and guidance funds, progressively advance the construction of the four major projects and accelerate quality development of the “1+4” diversified industries. We will implement the development plan with the strategic positioning of “Macao+Hengqin”, focus on the “three benchmarks” requirements, expedite the construction of the Cooperation Zone with the objective to realise integrated development of Macao and Hengqin. We will deliver practical results to the general public, support young people to embark on a path to success and excellence, ensure residents’ rights to employment, eldercare, medical and education services. We will stay committed to strengthening Macao’s disaster prevention and mitigation system, improving public security and safety capacity and building a safe and livable Macao. We will continue to leverage our role as “One Centre, One Platform and One Base” and “One High ground”, proactively participate in and contribute to the construction of the “Belt and Road” and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, seek better achievements in the pursuit of high-level opening-up to the outside world and better integrate into and contribute to national development.

Recently, I have made a duty visit to Beijing. President Xi Jinping and the central authorities attach great importance to the development of the Macao SAR. They have offered important guidelines and raised new requirements. We will not fail the hopes and responsibilities entrusted upon us by President Xi Jinping and the central authorities. We will forge ahead with determination, advance with courage and fortitude, break new ground for a new landscape of the quality development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause.

Fellow residents, friends,

As the ray of hope of the new year illuminates Macao, the blessed land of the lotus, we are ready to march forward with solid steps to embark on a new journey. Let us join hands, stay united, forge ahead with determination and compose a brilliant new chapter by branding the city as law-based Macao, vibrant Macao, cultural Macao, blissful Macao.

I wish our great country prosperity and harmony!

May Macao be blessed with stability and vibrancy!

May everyone be blessed with joy and happiness!