Moradi Neufer Hosts Free Webinar to Help Parents Keep Teens Out of the Divorce Crossfire

Free Webinar on Jan 6 Patricia Van Haren - Partner at Moradi Neufer LLP Dr. Unnatti Jain (Ph.D)

Partner Patricia Van Haren and teen wellness specialist Dr. Unnatti Jain share tools to reduce conflict, protect teens, and co-parent with clarity.

Divorce can unsettle teens even when they seem fine. Less conflict and steady routines help them feel safe, stay grounded, and avoid the middle.” — Patricia Van Haren

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moradi Neufer, a premier California family law firm known for compassionate, strategic representation, announces a free educational webinar titled “Teens Out of the Crossfire: A Parent’s Guide to Reducing Emotional and Legal Fallout and Keeping Them Safe, Grounded, and Conflict-Free.” The webinar will take place online on January 16, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PST.Divorce is hard enough for adults, but for teens, the emotional and legal turbulence can feel overwhelming. Even when they seem fine, many teens absorb stress, uncertainty, and pressure in ways that can show up later at school, at home, or in relationships. This practical, compassionate conversation is designed for parents who want to reduce conflict, avoid putting teens in the middle, and create stability during an unstable time.In this webinar, Patricia Van Haren , Partner at Moradi Neufer, and Dr. Unnatti Jain (Ph.D.), teen emotional wellness specialist, team up to share clear, actionable guidance for protecting teens during family transitions. Attendees will learn how day-to-day choices, communication patterns, and co-parenting dynamics can either increase stress or help teens stay grounded, resilient, and supported.Webinar highlights include:How conflict impacts teens emotionally and how to reduce it quickly and consistentlyPractical ways to communicate without putting teens in the middleCreating stability and boundaries across two householdsCo-parenting tools that support your teen’s mental health, school life, and relationshipsLegal considerations that can help parents stay focused on the big picture during custody-related decisions“Parents do not have to choose between protecting their legal interests and protecting their teen’s emotional well-being. Both matter, and both can be supported with the right plan, language, and boundaries,” said Patricia Van Haren, Partner at Moradi Neufer. “Our goal is to help families reduce the stress teens did not ask for, keep them out of adult conflict, and move through this transition with more stability and confidence.”The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. Register here:About Moradi Neufer LLPMoradi Neufer proudly serves families across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Orange County, offering personalized legal solutions with a focus on thoughtful strategy and humane guidance, especially in matters involving custody and visitation.About Patricia Van HarenPatricia C. Van Haren is a Partner at Moradi Neufer, a collaborative family law attorney and mediator whose practice includes divorce, paternity actions, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, and property division. She leads the firm’s prenuptial and postnuptial agreements practice and focuses on helping couples avoid litigation.About Dr. Unnatti Jain (Ph.D)Dr. Unnatti Jain is the founder of Unnatti Inc., a keynote and TEDx speaker, Certified Youth Behavior Specialist, and author of “A Parent–Teen Journey,” supporting parents and teens through communication and emotional wellness coaching.For more information, please visit https://californiafamilylawgroup.com or contact the office at (415) 872-1080.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.