Moms for Liberty Delivers One Million Constitutions to Middle Schoolers Across America

Since Moms for Liberty’s founding in 2021, chapters across the US have partnered with the 917 Society to donate pocket Constitutions to middle school students.

Our fundamental rights as Americans, forever enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, must be cherished in our classrooms and taught in our homes.” — Tina Descovich

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Moms for Liberty announced that their organization had distributed 1 million copies of the United States Constitution to middle school students nationwide.

Since Moms for Liberty’s founding in 2021, chapters across the country have partnered with the 917 Society to donate pocket Constitutions to middle school students. This year, Moms for Liberty passed the one-millionth Constitution donated.

“America’s founding documents are often neglected, ignored, or misrepresented in classrooms across America. Our nation’s future is in jeopardy when the next generation of Americans are ignorant about the most consequential document in American history,” said Moms for Liberty CEO and Co-Founder Tina Descovich. “Our fundamental rights as Americans, forever enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, must be cherished in our classrooms and taught in our homes. I’m proud that Moms for Liberty has crossed this incredible milestone, delivering one million copies of the Constitution to young Americans nationwide. We look forward to distributing many more in the years to come.

Moms for Liberty is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

