Akko at CES 2026: 39g Flagship Mice, 32K TMR Keyboards, and SOCD Mechanical Innovations

For years, Akko has been recognized by gamers worldwide as a keyboard-driven brand—defined by bold design, technical depth, and a strong connection to gaming and AGCN culture. At CES 2026, Akko is stepping up its game with a massive expansion of its product lineup, marking its shift toward a complete ecosystem of gaming peripherals

1. Akko’s Next Move: A New Era of Gaming Mice

At CES 2026, we are pivoting toward a complete performance ecosystem with the debut of our all-new gaming mouse lineup. The collection introduces three distinct series—Nest, Dash, and Framer—each precision-engineered for different playstyles.

The flagship of the lineup is Dash, our most advanced mouse to date. Weighing just 39g, Dash combines a Nordic wireless solution with the PixArt 3950 sensor to deliver pro-grade precision and stability. It is a no-compromise tool designed for competitive play—focused, ultra-light, and stripped of excess. It is a no-compromise tool designed for competitive play—focused, ultra-light, and stripped of excess. Dash is positioned at a global MSRP of up to $69.99, with regional pricing subject to local markets.

Together with Nest (right-hand ergonomic style) and Framer (entry-level gaming), this new lineup completes the Akko desktop, ensuring high-performance hardware at every primary touchpoint.

2. Keyboards Reimagined: Performance Meets Personality

While CES 2026 marks a major expansion into mice, Akko remains deeply rooted in keyboards—and this year’s lineup pushes boundaries on both performance and individuality.

MOD007v5 HE stands out as one of the most aggressive value propositions on the show floor. This aluminum rapid assembly magnetic-switch keyboard combines a 32K scanning rate, a high-resolution TFT display, and a dedicated scroll wheel, all packed into a premium metal chassis—priced at just $149.99. Designed for players who demand cutting-edge speed without sacrificing customization, MOD007v5 HE redefines what an esports-grade keyboard can offer at its price point.

Akko also introduces its Year of the Snake Keyboard, an ergonomic keyboard that isn’t just about the aesthetics—it’s a rare technical hybrid. While most ergonomic boards focus solely on comfort, Akko has integrated native SOCD functionality directly into a mechanical switch layout, a combination seldom seen in the current market. This gives competitive players the tactile precision of mechanical switches alongside the frame-perfect movement of SOCD, all supported by a refined ergonomic curve and a complimentary wrist rest.

3. MonsGeek Pushes TMR Technology to New Heights

Following its industry-first TMR debut at CES 2025, Akko’s sister brand MonsGeek returns to the spotlight with the M1 V5 TMR (2026 Edition). This year, the technology evolves to a massive 32K scanning rate, a new performance ceiling made possible by 15 additional logic ICs for ultra-stable high-speed processing. Perhaps most impressive is its versatility; it remains a rare hybrid solution that supports both magnetic and mechanical switches. To complete the premium experience, MonsGeek has introduced a plugin-free web interface, allowing users to fine-tune their settings instantly—no software installation required.

A Broader Vision for Gamers

With its expanded mouse lineup and a new generation of keyboards, Akko’s presence at CES 2026 represents more than a product launch—it marks a strategic upgrade of the brand itself. By moving beyond a keyboard-only identity, Akko aims to provide gamers with richer, more complete peripheral choices, without compromising performance, creativity, or accessibility.

At CES 2026, Akko isn’t just adding products—it’s building a fuller gaming experience.

