Ian Anderson Explores the Fragile Boundary of Impulse in Gripping New Novel ‘Benny, Reckless Mind Living In A Big City’

Benny takes us on a journey with twist and turns struggles, heart breaks, guilt and irritating situations that triggers his reckless mind

From the Quiet Streets of Small-Town America to the Chaos of Manhattan, One Man Battles an Internal Voice That Could Save or Ruin Him.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when the internal compass that guides your morality is shattered by a single accident? In his latest work, Benny, Reckless Mind Living In A Big City, author Ian A. Anderson delivers a poignant and visceral exploration of mental health, impulse control, and the redemptive power of love. Published by Spines, the novel follows a young protagonist’s transition from the safety of a small town to the overwhelming pulse of New York City, all while battling a condition that threatens his freedom at every turn.The Struggle of the Reckless Mind Benny’s journey begins with a dream: to leave behind his middle-class upbringing for the bright lights of Manhattan. However, a past injury—a blow from a baseball bat during his high school years—has left him with a "reckless mind," a condition where dangerous and impulsive thoughts often override logic. His only defense is the "little man of consequence," a psychological manifestation that taps him on the shoulder to warn him of the legal and personal fallout of his potential actions.The novel masterfully contrasts the predictable nature of small-town life against the "big city," depicting New York not just as a setting, but as a sensory-overloaded antagonist that triggers Benny's volatility. As he navigates the hustle of Times Square, Benny finds an unexpected anchor in Daisy, a woman whose presence provides a natural "taming" effect on his condition.A Narrative of Resilience and Redemption. As Benny’s relationship with Daisy deepens, the stakes of his secrecy rise. He finds himself caught between the desperate desire for a normal life and the growing fear that his condition will eventually lead to disaster. The narrative reaches a climactic turning point when a public confrontation on a city bus forces Benny to confront the reality of his situation, leading to a high-stakes escape that takes him from the urban jungle of New York to the vastness of the American West."Benny represents the silent struggle many face—the battle between our base impulses and the voices that keep us grounded," says author Ian A. Anderson. "This story is about the thin line between action and consequence, and how the people we love often become the anchors we never knew we needed. I wanted to show that even in the chaos of a big city, the most important journey is the one where we learn to face ourselves."Book Highlights:- A Psychological Deep Dive: An intimate look at neuro-psychological struggles and the daily quest for grounding.- The Power of Connection: A romantic narrative centered on how human relationships can provide stability in the face of internal chaos.- Vivid Settings: A dramatic arc that moves from the iconic streets of Times Square to the introspective silence of an Amtrak journey across the country. “Benny, Reckless Mind Living In A Big City” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Ian A. Anderson is a multifaceted creator with a rich history in the recording arts and music production. Drawing from decades of experience working with diverse musicians and aspiring recording artists, Anderson brings a rhythmic and empathetic quality to his storytelling. His work focuses on the human condition, the complexities of psychological healing, and the enduring strength found in family and faith.Book Details:Title: Benny, Reckless Mind Living In A Big CityAuthor: Ian A. AndersonPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90001-699-3Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Benny, Reckless Mind Living In A Big City by Ian Anderson | Official Trailer

