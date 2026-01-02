Non-PVC IV Bags Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

non-PVC IV bags market growth

The Business Research Company's Non-PVC IV Bags Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1.79 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-PVC IV Bags market is dominated by a mix of global manufacturers and regional suppliers. Companies are focusing on developing safer, environmentally friendly materials and enhancing product durability to meet stringent healthcare regulations. Innovations in flexible packaging and biocompatible solutions are driving market differentiation. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for healthcare providers and distributors looking for reliable suppliers and long-term partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Non-PVC IV Bags Market?

According to our research, B. Braun Melsungen AG led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The B. Braun Hospital Care division of the company partially involved in the non-PVC IV bags market growth, provides infusion equipment and supplies, infusion and injection solutions, intravenous catheters, products for clinical nutrition and pumps and their associated systems for inpatient and outpatient care.

How Concentrated Is the Non-PVC IV Bags Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation highlights relatively high entry barriers arising from stringent medical regulations, rising compliance costs, and the complexity of material innovation required to ensure biocompatibility and sterility. Leading players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, JW Life Science, Fresenius SE, and ICU Medical maintain dominance through integrated production capabilities, established hospital networks, and strong product safety reputations. As the market evolves, strategic partnerships and consolidation may emerge to enhance scale and operational efficiencies among leading firms.

• Leading companies include:

o B. Braun Melsungen AG (6%)

o Baxter International (6%)

o JW Life Science (5%)

o Fresenius SE (4%)

o ICU Medical Inc (2%)

o Renolit Group (1%)

o Polycine GmbH (0.3%)

o Kraton Corporation (0.3%)

o Angiplast Pvt. Ltd (0.3%)

o Technoflex SA (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, QuVa Pharma, Inc, Baxter International Inc, JW Life Science USA, Inc, Grifols, S.A, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and Huaren Pharmaceutical Group Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, Baxter International Inc, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Kraton Corporation, JW Life Science USA, Inc, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co, Ltd, Persico Group S.p.A, Angiplast Private Limited, Gufic Biosciences Limited, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co, Ltd, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co, Ltd, and Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A, Sealed Air Corporation, Technoflex S.A, PolyCine GmbH, Sippex IV Bags, Persico S.p.A, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Technoflex S.A are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Grifols, S.A are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, RENOLIT SE, and PolyCine GmbH are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expansion Of Innovative IV Packaging Solutions is transforming drug safety and sustainability

• Example: Fresenius Kabi calcium gluconate in sodium chloride injection (April 2022) assigns in ready-to-administer, non-DEHP (Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate), non-PVC freeflex bags.

• These innovations expand the company’s product line and strengthen its leadership by offering the most comprehensive portfolio of calcium gluconate in sodium chloride injection products available from a single manufacturer in the country.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Investing in eco-friendly and biodegradable material innovation to meet regulatory demands and customer preference for sustainable healthcare products.

• Expanding global manufacturing and distribution networks to improve supply chain efficiency and access emerging markets.

• Forming strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and research institutions to accelerate product development and enhance clinical acceptance.

• Implementing advanced manufacturing technologies such as automation and quality control systems to improve production efficiency and product consistency.

