KFSHRC Expands Specialized Care for Pediatric Solid Tumors and Non-Malignant Blood Disorders

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to advance pediatric care through specialized programs dedicated to solid tumors and non-malignant blood disorders, supported by multidisciplinary clinical teams and long-term follow-up models.The Pediatric Solid Tumor Program receives approximately 200 newly diagnosed cases each year, including brain tumors, bone and soft tissue sarcomas, renal tumors, hepatic tumors, retinoblastoma, and rare pediatric malignancies. Treatment is coordinated through a patient-centered approach that integrates surgery, oncology, radiation therapy, pathology, imaging, and psychosocial support.In parallel, the Non-Malignant Hematology Program functions as a national referral center for children with hemoglobinopathies, bone marrow failure syndromes, and bleeding and clotting disorders. The program provides round-the-clock consultative services and delivers care through inpatient services, home healthcare, and virtual clinics to ensure continuity after discharge.The hospital has also established a dedicated registry for pediatric non-malignant blood disorders to capture clinical and demographic data, addressing gaps in national data collection and supporting future prevention strategies, early screening initiatives, and health policy planning.Patients are followed for a minimum of five years after completing treatment, with extended follow-up for selected conditions or clinical trial participants. Stable patients are transitioned to local healthcare facilities when appropriate, supporting integrated care across the broader health system.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

