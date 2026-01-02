MASH Treatment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MASH treatment market size

The Business Research Company's Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $2.0 billion in 2024 to $2.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MASH Treatment market is dominated by a mix of established pharmaceutical leaders and emerging biotechnology innovators. Companies are focusing on developing next-generation therapeutics targeting metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, and fibrosis, while also advancing non-invasive diagnostic tools to support earlier and more accurate detection. Understanding this evolving competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities, support commercialization efforts, and build strong clinical and research partnerships within the rapidly advancing MASH care ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the MASH Treatment Market?

According to our research, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The company is completely involved in the MASH treatment market growth, provides lead candidate, Resmetirom (MGL-3196), is a selective thyroid hormone receptor-β (THR-β) agonist in late-stage development for treating MASH and lipid disorders. The drug aims to reduce liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis, key pathological features of MASH. Madrigal is committed to addressing the unmet clinical needs of MASH patients with a once-daily oral therapy that targets the underlying metabolic dysfunction.



How Concentrated Is the MASH Treatment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the sector’s scientific complexity, diverse patient needs, and the early-stage development of approved therapeutic options. Leading contributors such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca hold a competitive edge through advanced clinical pipelines, strong metabolic disease portfolios, and ongoing late-stage trials, while major hospital systems including Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, King’s College Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic play crucial roles in diagnosis, patient management, and real-world evidence generation. Smaller pharmaceutical and clinical players continue to address niche therapeutic and care delivery requirements. As investment in MASH therapeutics accelerates and more drug candidates move toward regulatory approval, increased collaboration, licensing agreements, and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually reshape the competitive landscape potentially strengthening the influence of emerging leaders while driving consolidation across the broader MASH ecosystem.

• Leading companies include:

o Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (7%)

o Novo Nordisk A/S (1%)

o Eli Lilly Company (0.5%)

o AstraZeneca plc (0.2%)

o Mayo Clinic (0.05%)

o Zydus Lifesciences (0.03%)

o King’s College Hospital (0.03%)

o Johns Hopkins Hospital (0.02%)

o Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (0.01%)

o Cleveland Clinic (0.0003%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., PathAI, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Alimentiv Inc., and Galectin Therapeutics Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Novo Nordisk A/S, Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Lifesciences), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd., Ribocure AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Inventiva S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Insilico Medicine, Inc., TheraSid Bioscience Co., Ltd., and OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd., Ribocure AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, and AstraZeneca PLC. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Genflow Biosciences plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Novo Nordisk A/S, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Integration Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In MASH Treatment are focusing on integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in MASH treatment market to enhance precision in disease assessment and treatment outcomes.

• Example: HistoIndex, FibroSIGHT (March 2025) to enhance the sensitivity of fibrillar collagens detection

• The innovation eliminate variability associated with traditional staining techniques, FibroSIGHT delivers reliable and precise fibrosis assessment for MASH patients.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through advancement technology to expand its operational capabilities

• Leveraging real-world evidence platforms and hospital collaborations to scale treatment adoption and optimize outcomes

• Integrating AI-enabled, non-invasive screening technologies to improve early detection and patient stratification

• Strengthening R&D investments and strategic partnerships to accelerate drug development.

