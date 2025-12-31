CES Innovation Award Standout Otiton Medical Expands into Global Market at CES 2026 with Smart Thermometer for Animals

Otiton Medical CEO Jaeyoung Jayden Kim demonstrates the company’s solution during a global media meetup interview Smart therapeutic device Smart thermometer and smart therapeutic device for companion animals Otiton Medical presents during the Global Media Meetup held on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Otiton Medical conducts interviews with journalists from five countries

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otiton Medical (CEO Jaeyoung Jayden Kim) announced that it is accelerating its global expansion strategy at CES 2026 with a smart thermometer and smart therapeutic device for companion animals, following its selection as a CES 2026 Innovation Award winner. The company shared its technology roadmap and overseas business plans during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The Global Media Meetup was organized to introduce Korean startups and their technologies to global audiences, with particular emphasis on CES 2026 Innovation Award recipients and participating companies. Through engagement with international media, the program aims to expand worldwide visibility and foster new business opportunities.Founded in 2022, Otiton Medical is a healthcare technology company led by Jaeyoung Kim, an electronics engineering major with more than 17 years of experience in hardware design. The company focuses on enabling users to check, monitor, and manage ear-related conditions at home, reducing reliance on hospital visits. Kim is directly involved in product development, from smart thermometers and therapeutic devices to overall technical planning.Otiton Medical’s flagship brand, Doctor In Home, delivers personalized health management through AI- and IoT-based smart medical devices, enabling users to track health conditions using accumulated data and AI-assisted analysis systematically. Since October 2024, the company has introduced its first smart thermometer at major global exhibitions, including MWC Las Vegas, BIO Japan, HLTH Las Vegas, AusBio Australia, and MWC Barcelona. At CES 2025, the product won an Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices and Apps category, validating both its technological competitiveness and market potential.Building on this momentum, Otiton Medical will unveil new smart healthcare devices at CES 2026. The smart therapeutic device for humans integrates an endoscopic camera and an infrared sensor from the existing smart thermometer, enabling real-time visualization of inflammation or wounds inside the ear while supporting infrared-based treatment. The smart thermometer for companion animals, which earned a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category, incorporates animal-specific clinical algorithms and a high-sensitivity temperature sensor to measure subtle changes in body temperature.Unlike humans, animals have eardrum structures that make direct ear-based measurement difficult, and veterinarians traditionally rely on rectal temperature checks. To address this, Otiton Medical’s animal device uses a non-contact infrared sensor to measure temperature in the hip area, reducing stress for animals while maintaining clinical accuracy. In addition, the smart therapeutic device for companion animals visualizes abnormal areas with an endoscopic camera and provides infrared heat therapy to support early-stage treatment.A key innovation in Otiton Medical’s CES 2026 lineup is compressing hospital-grade equipment into consumer-friendly home-use devices. By combining endoscopy, infrared heat therapy, and smartphone-based cloud monitoring into a single ecosystem, the company delivers functionality that remains rare even in the global companion animal healthcare market. The products are designed with curved form factors, soft color tones, and skin-friendly materials, while noise-minimizing structures and intuitive one-button operation reduce stress for animals and improve usability for elderly or first-time users.The company’s solutions have also demonstrated strong global problem-solving capability. By enabling early diagnosis and treatment at home using a 650nm infrared lamp, Otiton Medical addresses gaps in medical accessibility caused by aging populations, limited healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid growth of pet-owning households worldwide. Its CES 2025 award–winning smart thermometer, equipped with an endoscopic camera and AI-based analysis, has already helped users detect ear conditions such as otitis media at an early stage.Following its CES Innovation Award recognition, Otiton Medical has seen a sharp increase in global brand awareness across markets, including the United States, Japan, China, Australia, and Vietnam. The company has received partnership proposals from overseas hospitals and distributors. It has expanded discussions with large corporations and investors, positioning the award as a key turning point for globalizing the Doctor In Home platform.Otiton Medical is now developing country-specific strategies aligned with local medical regulations and distribution structures. It plans to expand its AI-based healthcare solutions globally through collaboration with international partners. Starting in Korea and Japan, the company will continue participating in major global exhibitions, including CES 2026, while strengthening distribution partnerships in strategic markets, including the United States, Australia, and Singapore.

