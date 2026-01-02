recycled metal market analysis

The Business Research Company's Recycled Metal Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $97.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Recycled Metal market is dominated by a mix of global manufacturers and emerging regional players. Companies are emphasizing sustainable sourcing, advanced recycling technologies, and efficient supply chain integration to enhance product quality and environmental impact. Strengthening regulatory compliance and fostering circular economy initiatives are key priorities to maintain competitive advantage. Understanding market dynamics and forging strategic partnerships remain crucial for stakeholders targeting growth and innovation in this evolving sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Recycled Metal Market?

According to our research, Sims Metal Management Limited led global sales in 2023 with a 9% market share. The Australia/New Zealand Metal (ANZ), North America Metals (NAM) and UK Metal (UKM) division of the company is completely involved in the recycled metal market, provides the collection, processing and recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It operates shredding, shearing and sorting facilities to recover valuable materials from industrial, demolition and consumer scrap. The division supplies processed metal to domestic and international steel mills, foundries and smelters, ensuring high-quality raw materials for manufacturing. It also offers tailored scrap management solutions for businesses, including logistics, brokerage and risk management services, supporting sustainability and resource efficiency across various industries.

How Concentrated Is the Recycled Metal Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation underscores the industry’s structural characteristics—local sourcing dynamics, high transportation costs, and varying regulatory and recycling infrastructure across regions—which create natural barriers to large-scale consolidation. Leading companies such as Sims Metal Management Limited, Radius Recycling, and Chiho Environmental Group have built competitive advantages through global collection networks, advanced metal recovery technologies, and established relationships with industrial and municipal suppliers. As demand for secondary metals rises—driven by circular economy policies, emission reduction goals, and rising raw material costs—industry consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually strengthen the position of top-tier recyclers and integrated resource management firms.

• Leading companies include:

o Sims Metal Management Limited (9%)

o Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc) (3%)

o Chiho Environmental Group (3%)

o Alter Trading Corporation (2%)

o European Metal Recycling Ltd (1%)

o Befesa SA (1%)

o Paprec Group (1%)

o Enviri Corporation (formerly Harsco Corporation) (0.4%)

o OmniSource Corporation (0.4%)

o Stena Metall AB (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Inland Steel Products, Steel Dynamics, Inc, Materion Corporation, Sims Recycling Solutions (now Sims Lifecycle Services), Abington Reldan Metals, LLC, United Precious Metal Refining, Inc, Advanced Chemical Company, Teck Resources Limited, Elemetal, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining, Gannon & Scott, DBW Metals Recycling, OmniSource, LLC, Nucor Corporation, AIM Recycling, SA Recycling LLC, Baltimore Scrap Corporation, McCol Metals, Cyclic Materials, Colt Recycling, LLC, 1 Green Planet, Commercial Metals Company (CMC), DTG Recycle, Nth Cycle, GreenSpark, Ferrous Processing & Trading, AMG Resources, Mervis Industries, Cozzi Recycling, ARZYZ Metals, and 6K Additive are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Capral Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A, Tata Steel Limited, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), Heraeus Holding GmbH, BASF Heraeus Metal Resources Co, Ltd, BASF SE, RecycleKaro Pvt Ltd, Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO), GEP Ecotech India Private Limited, Hyundai Steel Co, Ltd, and Kobe Steel, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Feralpi Steel S.p.A, Umicore S.A, Rio Tinto Group, Glencore International AG, Müller Opladen GmbH, Aftech Ltd, JSW Steel Limited, Hydnum Steel Pvt. Ltd, ArcelorMittal S.A, ThyssenKrupp AG, Anglo American plc, Boliden AB, Antofagasta plc, John Lawrie Metals Ltd, STI Group, SWR Group GmbH, Flowserve Corporation, The Timken Company, Schaeffler AG, NLMK Group (Novolipetsk Steel), Salzgitter AG, Danieli Group S.p.A, Tenaris S.A, Acerinox S.A, and Liberty Steel Group Holdings UK Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: ArcelorMittal S.A, Złomex S.A, Elemental Holding S.A, Syntom Metal Recycling Sp. z o.o, Metpex Polska Sp. z o.o, SMS Group GmbH, MetallPlast Recykling Sp. z o.o, Cronimet Holding GmbH, Alro S.A, Alumetal Group Sp. z o.o, Müller Guttenbrunn Group GmbH, and METFER Trading s.r.o are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Cronimet Basil GmbH, Boston Metal Inc, Novelis Inc, Kotar Metal S.A, RKS Materials Recycled S.A, and Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative Solution For Resource Scarcity And Low-Carbon Metal is reducing waste and energy consumption.

• Example: Umicore Nexyclus (April 2024) assigns unique offering that addresses resource scarcity and increased demand for recycled, responsibly sourced and low-carbon metals.

• These innovations prevent secures reliable access to critical raw materials for a range of industries supporting their own sustainability objectives and advances the circular economy.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding recycling technology and processes to improve material recovery efficiency

• Investing in sustainable sourcing and circular economy initiatives to boost environmental compliance

• Forming strategic partnerships and joint ventures to increase supply chain integration and market reach

• Implementing advanced data analytics and internet of things (IoT) for real-time monitoring of recycling operations and quality control.

